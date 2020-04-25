GiantsCountry
Giants Double Down on Offensive Line Rebuild by Selecting UConn Tackle Matt Peart

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants doubled down on attempts to fix their offensive line by adding UConn right tackle Matt Peart (pronounced PAYRT) with the No. 99 overall pick of the draft.

Peart, a Bronx, New York native by way of Kingston, Jamaica, is 6-foot 5 and 300  pounds. Peart focused on basketball until he reached high school when he switched to football. 

RELATED: Draft Prospect Profile Matt Peart

At UConn, he redshirted in 2015 to bulk up. The following season he started every game at left tackle before flipping over to the right tackle spot.

Peart was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection as a senior after starting all 12 games at the right tackle spot.

Stay tuned for more on this pick.

