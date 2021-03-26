How the Miami-San Francisco Trade Potentially Helps the New York Giants

The Dolphins and 49ers have rocked the first-round of next month's draft thanks to a blockbuster trade that sees the 49ers move up to No. 3 overall. Here's how that potentially helps the Giants.

The NFL draft is about a month away, and already there is a huge deal that just went down that has rocked the top of the first round.

According to multiple reports, the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers entered into a trade where the 49ers get the third-overall pick in exchange for the Dolphins No. 12 (one pick after the Giants), a third-rounder, and future first-round picks.

Despite the NFL Network's report that the 49ers intend to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it's hard to believe that San Francisco gave up all those assets without having a quarterback in mind.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins engineered a trade with the Eagles. Miami gets picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick.

Let's project how this shakeup of the top of the draft order could potentially affect who falls to the Giants at No. 11.

First Round Mock Projections

1. Jacksonville: Is there any doubt that the Jaguars are eyeballing quarterback Trevor Lawerence?

2. NY Jets: Adam Schefter of ESPN expects that the Jets will stick with quarterback Sam Darnold and perhaps either look to trade down or grab an offensive tackle (Penei Sewell?) put more pieces around Darnold.

But is it a smokescreen? Darnold may be back, but if he's not the long-term answer--and thus far he hasn't proven to be--might the Jets be planning to hang on to him as a transition quarterback when in fact, they're planning to draft a new signal-caller to help ensure the Robert Saleh era is successful?

3. 49ers: The NFL Network reported the 49ers intend to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but he's yet to get them over the hump, and the urge to take another quarterback is so tempting.

4. Falcons: Can the Falcons resist the urge to grab what will probably be the last of the top quarterbacks in the draft if the first four picks end up being Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance?

5. Bengals: The Bengals learned the hard way last year how key it is to protect quarterback Joe burrow. And Oregon's Penei Sewell would make a lot of sense in his spot if the first four picks do indeed turn out to be quarterbacks.

6. Dolphins: Miami could use some playmakers on offense, and if LSU's Ja'Marr Chase is sitting here at this spot, he'd be hard to pass up.

7. Lions: Detroit needs some help on the defensive side of the ball, and Penn State's Micah Parsons, who is coming off a stellar pro day, sure would be tempting here.

8. Panthers: Carolina is the wild card here, a team that could ruin any hopes the Giants might have of getting Florida TE Kyle Pitts unless the Panthers are willing to go with quarterback Mac Jones, who could sit a year behind Teddy Bridgewater.

9. Broncos: Denver needs to boost their defensive backfield, and if Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley or Alabama's Patrick Surtain II are sitting here, it's not hard to see Denver grabbing one of them.

10. Cowboys: The Cowboys also need help in the defensive backfield, so it's probably not too farfetched to project them taking whichever of Farley or Surtain is still on the board when they go on the clock.

11. Giants: If Kyle Pitts is on the board, there's no way possible the Giants don't take him at this spot, right? Even with edge rushers like Gregory Rousseau and Kwity Paye on the board (both players who have been mocked to the Giants), it has to be Pitts if he's sitting there (and let's hope he is).

In about a month, we'll find out how it all shakes out, but given the trades, the Giants look like they can potentially get another impact player on offense if they want it.

