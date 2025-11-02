NY Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions
So what’s it going to be this week with the New York Giants, who host the San Francisco 49ers?
Will we see the team that held its own against the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles (Week 6) and, for 3½ quarters, was the better team against Denver?
Or will we see the team that was a turnover machine against the Saints and whose porous run defense sprung a leak so bad last week against the Eagles that they had no chance at salvaging the game plan?
That’s what’s been most frustrating about the Giants. They’ve been like a box of chocolates, where you never know what you’re going to get.
Big Blue, who has averaged 21.6 points per game, is hosting a 49ers team that has allowed opponents 20.5 points per game. They have also won their last two home contests, so they have that going for them as well.
But they’re also facing the league’s No. 2 passing offense (259.3 yards per game) with a banged-up defensive secondary that will be missing both starting corners (Paulson Adebo and Cor’Dale Flott) and could also be missing starting safety Jevon Holland again.
And then on the other side of the ball, the Giants go into this game without rookie running back Cam Skattebo’s energy.
Skattebo and quarterback Jaxson Dart have been a great source of energy within the locker room, and now it’s been left to Dart to pretty much carry the load by himself.
So which will it be for the Giants, who at 2-6 sit behind Washington (3-5) and Dallas (3-4-1) in the NFC East, but who are currently 15th out of 16 teams in the NFC?
Be sure to follow along with our live blog as we wait to find out.
First Quarter
Jalin Hyatt returns the kickoff 33 yards. Building up that trade value perhaps?
4:20: The 49ers answer with a touchdown of their own to cap a 12-play, 68-yard drive over 6:34. On 3rd-and-3, Mac Jones hits a wide-open Christian McCaffrey for a 5-yard touchdown. One of these days, Deonte Banks is going to make a play, right? And why was McCaffrey so wide open? How does that happen?
Of note on this drive is that the 49ers were able to attack the edges with their running game. This has been a multi-week problem for the Giants. SF 7, NYG 7
10:58: Well, that was easy. Jaxson Dart drives the Giants offense 64 yards on 10 plays over 4:10 for the first score of the day, a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Theo Johnson, who broke a couple of tackles to fight for that yardage. NYG 7, SF 0
Jalin Hyatt is back there on kickoff. Interesting. I think that might be his first regular saeason special teams snap ever.
Pregame
The 49ers won the toss and will defer to the second half. Giants up first. Game on!
Roster & Lineup Notes
As expected, it will be rookie Marcus Mbow at right tackle based on pregame warmups. Also something to watch: Jarrick Bernard-Converse at cornerback, could be set to rotate with Korie Black at one of the corner spots.
Bernard-Converse, who was picked up off waivers this week, has played 15 defensive snaps in the NFL in his short career. Buckle up!
The Giants are once again rolling with just two running backs. That’s a huge risk, and one I fear will come back to bite them in the you-know-what.
But moreover, what does that say about their confidence in Dante Miller that they would rather bring up another receiver than ensure they have numbers at running back just in case?
The Banners Are Back!
We've had two banners circling MetLife Stadium today. The first urged Giants co-owner John Mara to clean house...
And the second one is a rather clever marketing tactic by Bobby Skinner.
More Pregame Thoughts
I'm very curious to see whether the 49ers deploy the same tactics to limit Jaxson Dart's running ability this week as the Eagles did last week, and, if so, how the Giants counter them.
Golden opportunity for Thomas Fidone II, with Daniel Bellinger inactive this week, to earn more opportunities in the offense beyond this week. Fidone has played in three offensive snaps so far this year. We'll see if he gets more this week.
How will Dexter Lawrence respond to the criticism Carl Banks threw his way?
The banged-up Giants' defensive secondary REALLY worries me against the 49ers’ passing offense, which is ranked second coming into this game.
⏹49ERS INACTIVES: QB Brock Purdy, WR Ricky Pearsall, OL Jake Brendel, DL Bryce Huff, RB Jordan James, S Marques Sigle, DL C.J. West
⏹GIANTS INACTIVES: S Jevón Holland, CB Paulson Adebo, CB Cor’Dale Flott, DL Chauncey Golston, OT Jermaine Eluemunor, TE Daniel Bellinger, QB Jameis Winston (3rd QB)
Trade Deadline Thoughts
Is this the last time offensive lineman Evan Neal and receiver Jalin Hyatt get to stand on the Giants’ sideline?
It could very well be. Neal has failed to convert to playing guard and, as a result, has not earned a game uniform this season.
At this point, with guard/tackle Joshua Eazeudu ready to come off IR, it makes sense for the Giants to see if they can’t get a sixth- or seventh-round pick for Neal, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft, who is in dire need of a change of scenery.
As for Hyatt, one wonders whether the Giants, who would like to add a receiver to the mix, might offer him to the Dolphins as part of a package to acquire Jaylen Waddle.
Truth be told, I doubt that will be the case–the Giants at this point should be sellers at the trade deadline and rack up draft picks rather than having to give up picks, and a simple player-for-player swap in this instance makes zero sense.
Stats & Streaks
This season, receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has 223 yards after the catch, the fifth-most among all wide receivers across the league. Robinson also has seven receptions of 25+ yards, which is the fourth-most in the NFL.
Cornerback Dru Phillips has produced nine passes defensed and two interceptions this season, making him one of only three players (with Cincinnati cornerback DJ Turner II and New England cornerback Marcus Jones) with 9+ passes defensed and multiple interceptions.
Safety Dane Belton is tied for the most special teams tackles (13) this season. In six of the last eight games, Belton has posted at least one special teams tackle, including a single-game high of four special teams tackles in Week 2 against Dallas.
Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke has 68 tackles (36 solo), which is the seventh-most in the NFL this season. Since joining the Giants in 2023, Okereke has recorded 10+ tackles in 12 games, the 3rd-most by any Giant since 1970.
