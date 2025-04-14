Michael Strahan Weighs In On the Best Use of Travis Hunter's Talents
Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter is one of the most intriguing players in the NFL draft. Some are split on what his full-time position should be regardless of which team selects him in a couple of weeks.
The New York Giants, for instance, are reported to believe Hunter’s best fit is as a full-time cornerback, but retired Giants Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan doesn’t share that opinion.
"I think he's more of an impact as a wide receiver," Strahan told the 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast.
“He's a shutdown type corner, but I just think, if you're going to use his energy, I would use him as a wideout. Put him with (Giants receiver Malik) Nabers, stopping would be near impossible."
Last season, Hunter led the FBS with 1,483 plays, 714 on offense, 748 on defense, and 21 on special teams. He played 714 of 823 (86.8%) of the offensive snaps and 748 of 902 (82.9%) of the defensive snaps, his 1,460-of-1,725 snaps from scrimmage equating to 84.6%.
No other FBS player played in more than 56 percent of his team’s snaps in 2025.
According to Pro Football Focus, Hunter finished the season ranked third among Power 4 receivers with at least 500 snaps and fourth overall in the Power 4. He also ranked in the top 5 in the FBS in receptions (94), receiving yards (1,258), and receiving touchdowns (15).
The Giants retained their receiving core of Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Jaylin Hyatt after re-signing Slayton to a three-year, $36 million deal this offseason. They hope that improved quarterback play from recently signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston will elevate the receivers.
The problem is that in recent days, it looks as though the Giants, who are very interested in Hunter, won’t get the chance to draft him because the Cleveland Browns are believed to have set their sights on the young two-way star.
But to Strahan’s point, Hunter would definitely form a lethal duo with Nabers, but he would not need to be heavily relied on with Slayton and Robinson still in the fold, nor would the Giants, if they were to draft him, get the most bang for their buck.
That wouldn’t necessarily be the case at cornerback. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner recorded 25 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 pass deflections as a cornerback. He received a PFF grade of 89.3 for defense, a 90.3 coverage grade, an 83.0 man coverage grade, and an 86.8 zone coverage grade.
No matter how he’s deployed, Hunter will make an impact and improve the overall roster regardless of what team selects him.
