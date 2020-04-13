Mock Draft Monday | Latest Giants' Expert Draft Predictions

Let's see what the draft experts are forecasting for the Giants this week--and yes there is a change.

Dr. Roto, Sports Illustrated | OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Many Giants fans will want them to take Isaiah Simmons here, but GM Dave Gettleman knows that he has a huge investment in Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley and Wirfs is the right choice to protect them.

The Giants and Gettleman might face a philosophical decision with their first-round pick this year, of whether to round out their young offense or bolster their weak defense. Wirfs would signify a commitment to the offense and put added pressure on that side of the ball to carry the team in 2020.

Adam Rank, NFL.com | CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Listen, I know you just gave James Bradberry $32 million guaranteed and are only one year removed from taking Deandre Baker 30th overall, and both are fine players, but they're like the (much-needed) Taco Bell you scarf down on your way to a cocktail party so you at least have a base in your system in case the host isn't serving food. (BTW, remember cocktail parties that weren't online?) Okudah's the bacon-wrapped shrimp you simply cannot pass up. Now, you could try to trade down a few spots to a QB-needy team and come away with an offensive tackle like Tristan Wirfs. But if Okudah is on the board at 4, and you stay put, then grab the corner who will help you avoid ranking 31st in touchdowns allowed to receivers (22) again."

Cornerback is not the most pressing need on the Giants' roster, but if Okudah is available at the number four pick then he has a case to be the best player on the board regardless of who else is still there.

Okudah has proven to be a top-flight cornerback since coming out of high school as the nation's number-one ranked defensive back recruit. Okudah might be the last piece to put an already-deep Giants cornerback core over the top and solidify it as one of the best in the league for years to come.

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports | OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

The Giants found their franchise QB last year in Daniel Jones and now they need to build up a line to protect him. Wills solidifies the right tackle spot instantly and should help in the running game.

A good offensive tackle could be the last piece the Giants need on offense to truly take advantage of their young talented core. Wills could fill in as a rookie starter at either right or left tackle, and finally give the Giants a franchise lineman to pair with Jones and Saquon Barkley.

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report | LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Simmons has the potential to be the ultimate defensive weapon because the 6'4", 238-pound athlete with 4.39-second 40-yard-dash speed can be used as a linebacker, safety, nickel and blitzer. Last season, the 21-year-old defender played at least 160 snaps at four different positions, per ESPN's Field Yates. He erases mismatches, and his athleticism provides supreme flexibility within any scheme.

The Giants need help in a lot of areas on defense, and Simmons could fill in at a lot of those areas. As one of the drafts' most versatile players, it's unknown whether Simmons would player linebacker or safety in the NFL, but the Giants could use an upgrade at either of those positions and Simmons would be a very athletic upgrade.

Vinny Iyer, Sporting News | LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

The Giants signed Blake Martinez and hope Ryan Connelly can be healthy enough to show his rookie promise, but they still need another impact playmaker for Patrick Graham's linebacker corps. Simmons (6-3, 238 pounds) seemed to be all over the field at all times in college with great speed and range. He gets everywhere in a hurry, from rushing the passer to moving laterally to get in ideal coverage positions.

Pairing Simmons with Martinez would give the Giants a pair of every-down linebackers that can anchor the middle of the field with speed and tackling ability. Martinez's experience combined with Simmons' youth and promise would likely give the Giants their best linebacking core they've had in a while, as it's been a position of weakness for the organization for years.