New 7-Round Giants Mock Draft Focuses on Future Playmakers and Stars
With the 2025 NFL Draft less than three weeks away, the New York Giants have set things up so that they can take any number of actions to add depth to a roster that finished 3-14 last year.
This mock draft, done via the Pro Football Focus draft simulator, focuses on the “best available” at positions of need.
R1, P6: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The Giants select Hunter, one of the most intriguing prospects in recent memory. Hunter is a two-way stud who has excelled as a lockdown defensive back and wideout.
Hunter’s primary role will likely be in the secondary, where he can pair with Deonte Banks, whom the Giants took in 2023, to form one of the league’s most exciting young cornerback duos.
Although Hunter’s ability to make plays on offense gives Brian Daboll’s staff creative options to implore him in big gain situations as a wide receiver.
R2, P34: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
The Giants take a potential franchise quarterback in Dart. He is a true distributor of the ball, and his ability to make decisions quickly and to identify coverages at the snap make him a valuable asset.
Dart, who has drawn comparisons to Carson Wentz, having a quarterback room with two veterans who have won at a high level would do wonders for his development.
He could sit and observe under Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to be a quality starter in a few years under Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
The Giants pass on a first-round quarterback but still land a talented prospect who they believe can be the franchise's next face.
R3, P65: Darius Alexander, DT, Louisville
The Giants need more pass-rushing help opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Alexander provides an athletic, high-upside option.
Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and more than 300 pounds, he has the physical tools to disrupt offenses and should make an immediate impact as a rotational player with starter potential on the defense.
R3, P99: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
The Giants continue to bolster the defensive side of the ball with Carter here in the third round. His versatility at linebacker allows him to play inside or outside.
Carter’s speed and instincts make him an excellent fit next to Bobby Okereke, helping solidify a longtime position of need.
R4, P105: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers
The Giants add depth to their offensive line with the massive 6-foot-8, 340-pound tackle.
Pierce has the size and power to compete. Scouts rave about his use of his hands at his size and his rarely committing penalties. Pierce could push Evan Neal if the former first-round pick continues to struggle.
R5, P154: Jalen Travis, OL, Iowa State
Continuing their retool of the offensive line, the Giants grab Travis, an athletic guard with upside.
He has the flexibility to play both tackle spots and could develop into a nice rotational piece under the right system.
R7, P219: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
New York adds speed to its list of playmakers. Smith, a former wide receiver, has great hands and could be used as a utility player who can line up at a multitude of spots on the field.
He’s a quick, explosive player who could make his name on special teams as a returner.
R7, P246: Xavier Truss, OL, Georgia
With their final pick, the Giants select Truss, a battle-tested lineman from Georgia’s powerhouse SEC program. His experience playing at an institution like that gives him a chance to add valuable depth towards the end of the draft.
Final Assessment
This draft allows the Giants to secure an elite talent in Hunter, take a potential starting quarterback for the future in Dart, and build depth in the trenches.
The focus on defense and the offensive line addresses key weaknesses, while Smith adds speed to the offense and special teams.
The picks complement each other as they will work closely and help the others from this class produce from the year onward.
