Giants Country

New 7-Round Giants Mock Draft Focuses on Future Playmakers and Stars

The Giants place a primary focus on depth in the majority of this new seven-round mock draft.

Cecil Merkerson III

Lambeau Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis., site of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24-26.
Lambeau Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis., site of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24-26. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the 2025 NFL Draft less than three weeks away, the New York Giants have set things up so that they can take any number of actions to add depth to a roster that finished 3-14 last year.  

This mock draft, done via the Pro Football Focus draft simulator, focuses on the “best available” at positions of need. 

R1, P6: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

The Giants select Hunter, one of the most intriguing prospects in recent memory. Hunter is a two-way stud who has excelled as a lockdown defensive back and wideout.

Hunter’s primary role will likely be in the secondary, where he can pair with Deonte Banks, whom the Giants took in 2023, to form one of the league’s most exciting young cornerback duos. 

Although Hunter’s ability to make plays on offense gives Brian Daboll’s staff creative options to implore him in big gain situations as a wide receiver.

R2, P34: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (QB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants take a potential franchise quarterback in Dart. He is a true distributor of the ball, and his ability to make decisions quickly and to identify coverages at the snap make him a valuable asset.

Dart, who has drawn comparisons to Carson Wentz, having a quarterback room with two veterans who have won at a high level would do wonders for his development. 

He could sit and observe under Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to be a quality starter in a few years under Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. 

The Giants pass on a first-round quarterback but still land a talented prospect who they believe can be the franchise's next face.

R3, P65: Darius Alexander, DT, Louisville

Toledo defensive lineman Darius Alexander
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive lineman Darius Alexander (DL02) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants need more pass-rushing help opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Alexander provides an athletic, high-upside option. 

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and more than 300 pounds, he has the physical tools to disrupt offenses and should make an immediate impact as a rotational player with starter potential on the defense.

R3, P99: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter (LB06) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants continue to bolster the defensive side of the ball with Carter here in the third round. His versatility at linebacker allows him to play inside or outside. 

Carter’s speed and instincts make him an excellent fit next to Bobby Okereke, helping solidify a longtime position of need.

R4, P105: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

Rutgers offensive lineman Hollin Pierce
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers offensive lineman Hollin Pierce (OL32) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants add depth to their offensive line with the massive 6-foot-8, 340-pound tackle. 

Pierce has the size and power to compete. Scouts rave about his use of his hands at his size and his rarely committing penalties. Pierce could push Evan Neal if the former first-round pick continues to struggle.

R5, P154: Jalen Travis, OL, Iowa State

Iowa State offensive lineman Jalen Travis
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa State offensive lineman Jalen Travis (OL43) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Continuing their retool of the offensive line, the Giants grab Travis, an athletic guard with upside. 

He has the flexibility to play both tackle spots and could develop into a nice rotational piece under the right system.

R7, P219: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

Brashard Smith
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; SMU running back Brashard Smith (RB29) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York adds speed to its list of playmakers. Smith, a former wide receiver, has great hands and could be used as a utility player who can line up at a multitude of spots on the field. 

He’s a quick, explosive player who could make his name on special teams as a returner.

R7, P246: Xavier Truss, OL, Georgia

Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss (OL44) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With their final pick, the Giants select Truss, a battle-tested lineman from Georgia’s powerhouse SEC program. His experience playing at an institution like that gives him a chance to add valuable depth towards the end of the draft.

Final Assessment

This draft allows the Giants to secure an elite talent in Hunter, take a potential starting quarterback for the future in Dart, and build depth in the trenches.

The focus on defense and the offensive line addresses key weaknesses, while Smith adds speed to the offense and special teams. 

The picks complement each other as they will work closely and help the others from this class produce from the year onward.


JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Cecil Merkerson
CECIL MERKERSON III

Cecil Merkerson III is a sports writer whose love for the game shines through every piece he writes. With a knack for storytelling and a deep knowledge of the NFL and the sports world, Cecil doesn’t just cover the game; he gets to the heart of it. From analyzing big trades to sharing insider insights, his work offers readers a fresh perspective on the most important sports stories. Whether it’s breaking news or an in-depth feature, Cecil’s passion for the sport and its players drives him to create content that connects with fans and keeps them returning for more. When he's not writing, he's staying ahead of the curve, always looking for that next great angle to explore.

Home/Draft