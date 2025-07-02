New OL Prospect Mocked to NY Giants in Way Too Early Mock Draft
There are many intricacies that the New York Giants will have to sort out ahead of and during the 2025 NFL campaign. The most glaring problem that must be effectively resolved is the offensive line.
A lack of continuity has plagued the unit in the past, but if Lady Luck can help out Big Blue a bit more when it comes to injuries, that may not be an issue. All the starting linemen from last season remain in the trenches, which theoretically should make a huge difference.
But what about the future? It has taken the organization a considerable amount of time to construct an offensive line that appears both competent and versatile on paper. The Giants must continue to fortify their wall, and the NFL Draft is often the most practical avenue by which to do so.
Pro Football & Sports Network projects general manager Joe Schoen, assuming he still has his job next year, to address the tackle position in 2026. In its incredibly early mock draft, PFSN has New York taking Alabama junior Kadyn Proctor with the No. 5 overall pick.
Big Blue is still trying to develop the last imposing and powerful Crimson Tide left tackle it selected in the draft, so fans might instinctively flinch at the sight of this premature prognostication.
Even so, Proctor boasts plenty of upside. He also provides a vital service for possibly the team's most important long-term player.
"With the Giants securing their quarterback of the future in last year’s draft with the selection of Jaxson Dart, now it’s time to build around him," PFSN said.
"The Evan Neal experiment was a failure, but that shouldn’t keep the Giants from dipping their toes back in the Alabama well. Proctor possesses rare physical attributes, offering exceptional size, length, and athleticism. He projects as a plug-and-play tackle for the G-Men."
NY Giants will have to seriously consider a high-end prospect
Proctor, the five-star recruit, first manned former quarterback Jalen Milroe's blindside as a true freshman in 2023. He initially struggled in the role but found his footing by the end of the year. Proctor impressed in 2024, allowing just three sacks on 323 pass-blocking snaps, earning an All-SEC Second-Team selection.
Next season, which figures to be his last, could see Proctor develop into a full-fledged beast at Alabama. If he does take another leap forward, New York's front office will be watching closely.
Jermaine Eluemunor is entering the final year of his contract, and standout Andrew Thomas played only six games during the 2024 season because of a foot injury. The team desperately needs tackle depth.
And if it is picking in the top-five yet again, then that means something likely went wrong with the O-line, yet again. When there is an opportunity to grab a blue-chip, potentially game-changing left tackle, most franchises pounce.
The Giants will surely be keeping tabs on Proctor and the other notable linemen in the 2026 class. Meanwhile, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo is tasked with preparing the current version of the squad's protection unit. With more depth and chemistry, the results should be considerably better next season.
Regardless of Proctor's ample talent, New York has to receive reliable contributions from this group. The wait must finally end.