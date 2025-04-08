New Two-Round Mock Draft Takes Different Direction for Giants at Quarterback
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is out with a new two-round mock draft. While his first-round pick for Big Blue has been widely mocked of going to the Giants, his second-round choice is a bit of an eye-opener.
Kiper mocks Penn State edge Abdul Carter to the Giants at No. 3 after forecasting Miami QB Cam Ward to the Titans at No. 1 and Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter to the Browns at No. 2.
Carter has been in play for the Giants for a while now, though whether he goes that high could depend on his medicals regarding the shoulder issue he suffered against Boise State and the stress reaction found in his right foot during the combine.
Still, a healthy Carter would undoubtedly boost the Giants' pass rush, which already has Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
At minimum, Carter could take some of the heavy workload off of Burns and Thibodeaux to help keep both fresh down the stretch. He could also join the two pass rushers on clear passing downs to give the rush extra firepower.
The “surprise” in Kiper’s two-round mock, though, is the second-round pick he made for the Giants: Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Upon closer inspection, this selection actually makes a world of sense.
The Giants have set things up for the coming year so that any rookie quarterback they draft does not have to step in on Day 1 and could theoretically sit for the entire year while acclimating to life in the pros and learning from Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
Milroe has some intriguing qualities that make him a good fit for the Giants' offense. According to Football Game Plan’s draft guide, Milroe is an explosive athlete with a quick first step that gives him an advantage in the run game. He also has good enough accuracy, deep ball ability, and touch.
However, Milroe, who reportedly has accepted an invitation to attend the draft in Green Bay, still needs some additional development in his decision-making, particularly when facing the blitz.
The big question about Milroe to the Giants in the second round is whether it makes sense, given that he will likely sit.
If the Giants believe he has the potential to be their next franchise quarterback, they will almost certainly want to get him at the bottom of the first round so they can take advantage of the option year that comes with all first-round draft pick contracts.
That leads to another question: Do the Giants find Milroe worth a trade-up when those assets could be utilized elsewhere? Or are they of the opinion that once the draft slips past a certain pick in the first round, the late first/early second-round picks start to blend together to the point where it doesn’t matter?
We’ll find out in less than three weeks.
