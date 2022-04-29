New York Giants 2022 NFL Draft Tracker
Bookmark this page for all the latest on the Giants 2022 draft selections.
Here we go!
That's right, no more guessing. No more speculation. Just answers to the months long question of who's it gonna be at No. 5 and No. 7 for the New York Giants.
Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be adding updates as things move along, including some extra goodies for those interested.
Giants Draft Picks
First Round
- No. 5 overall: Edge Kayvon Thibodeux, Oregon
- No. 7 overall (via CHI): OT Evan Neal, Alabama
Second Round
- No. 36 overall
Third Round
- No. 67 overall
- No. 81 overall (via Miami)
Fourth Round
- No. 112 overall (via Chicago)
Fifth Round
- No. 147 overall
- No. 173 overall (via Kansas City)
Sixth Round
- No. 182 overall
