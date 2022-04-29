Skip to main content
NFL Draft

New York Giants 2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Bookmark this page for all the latest on the Giants 2022 draft selections.

Here we go!

That's right, no more guessing. No more speculation. Just answers to the months long question of who's it gonna be at No. 5 and No. 7 for the New York Giants.

Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be adding updates as things move along, including some extra goodies for those interested.  

 Giants Draft Picks

First Round

Second Round

  • No. 36 overall
Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

jones and dex
Play
News

Giants Make Decisions Regarding Jones, Lawrence Fifth-Year Options

New York has decided to do what has been anticipated for months regarding exercising the option years of their two first-round draft picks from 2019.

By Patricia Traina7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Oct 19, 2019; Boone, NC, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) looks on from the field against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

By Nick Falato7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; NFL Shield logo at the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Play
Draft

How to Watch Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

It's time to put the mock drafts and rumors to rest as the annual NFL Draft kicks off tonight!

By The Giants Maven News Desk8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Third Round

  • No. 67 overall
  • No. 81 overall (via Miami)

Fourth Round

  • No. 112 overall (via Chicago)

Fifth Round

  • No. 147 overall
  • No. 173 overall (via Kansas City)

Sixth Round

  • No. 182 overall

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

jones and dex
News

Giants Make Decisions Regarding Jones, Lawrence Fifth-Year Options

By Patricia Traina7 hours ago
Oct 19, 2019; Boone, NC, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) looks on from the field against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

By Nick Falato7 hours ago
Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; NFL Shield logo at the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Draft

How to Watch Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By The Giants Maven News Desk8 hours ago
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) gestures after a sack against the Mississippi Rebels in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

By Nick Falato10 hours ago
Oct 12, 2021; London, United Kingdom; A detailed view of NFL shield logo is seen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Draft

Zack Dietz's Final NFL Round 1 Mock Draft

By Zach Dietz12 hours ago
2021 NFL Draft Logo
Draft

Breaking Down Various NFL Draft Rumors' Potential Impact on Giants

By Patricia TrainaApr 27, 2022
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of the 2021 NFL Shield Draft logo at First Energy Stadium.
Draft

The 2022 Fan Nation Publishers NFL Mock Draft

By Patricia TrainaApr 27, 2022
Jan 30, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Artist rendering ot the 2020 NFL Draft viewing zone in Las Vegas in front of the High Roller observation wheel during the Super Bowl LIV Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Draft

The One First-Round Draft Scenario the Giants MUST Avoid

By Stephen LebitschApr 27, 2022