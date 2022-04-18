New York Giants Analysis of Needs: Running Backs

Let's check in on the state of the Giants running backs as we count down to the NFL draft.

If I had told you a couple of years ago that a Giants running backs group that Saquon Barkley headlined would be at a crossroad today, would you have believed me?

Yeah, me either. Yet here we are. Per Sports Information Solutions, the Giants running backs group–Barkley, Matt Breida, Antonio Williams, Gary Brightwell, and Sandro Platzgummer–are one of five position groups languishing at the bottom of the barrel as far as strengths and weaknesses are concerned.

The reason for this is likely two-pronged. First, Barkley has been hamstrung by injuries and the very same coaching carousel that has contributed to the screwing up of quarterback Daniel Jones.

Second, Barkley and Breida, the projected one-two punch at running back for the Giants, are not signed beyond this year, which puts the team at a crossroads after this season.

Unless Barkley balls out and/or is willing to take a modest contract, the chances of him returning aren't promising. Breida, meanwhile, one of several players with a one-time connection to the Bills, is signed to a one-year deal, whereas Williams, who also has a prior connection to the Bills, is signed to a two-year deal.

So might the Giants look to draft a running back? They've reportedly done a lot of work on the group, even devoting at least three of their top-30 visits with running backs (Alabama's Brian Robinson, Iowa State's Breece Hall, and Georgia's James Cook). Still, it would be surprising if they dip into the running back class until sometime on Day 3.

Here are five running back scouting reports from Inside Football projected to be Day 3 picks.

Dameon Pierce (Florida) Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Very interesting power runner who will surprise with feet and open field speed. Stocky, sturdy (5-foot-11, 225 pounds), extremely physical. Great nose for the marker and goal line. Has receiving skills, too. Strangely underutilized in college. Competitive, tough. Mostly a between-the-tackles back who can bounce when needed. Not elusive or creative. Good blocker. Lots of special teams experience. Do-it-all type. Has rotation, tough-yards back written all over him. Snoop Conner (Ole Miss) Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Ideal size (5-foot-10, 225 pounds) with enough speed, quicks and power. Very physical. Has some wiggle in space. Prefers to plow through defenders. Good build-up speed. Good vision in short yardage. Can make quick, decisive moves. Looks the full-time part. Lack of receiving skills limited his snaps. Very physical blocker. NFL-ready frame. Has a burst. Gets through creases. James Cook (Georgia) Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports The ultimate third-down back. Well-developed and natural receiving skills. Lacks the size (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) for full-time running back duties. Best working in space and as change of pace. Not physical. Does it with quicks, feet and smoothness on the move. Good vision. Could transition to slot receiver in the pro’s, he’s that natural a receiver. Brother of Dalvin Cook. Kyren Williams (Notre Dame) Robert Franklin / USA TODAY NETWORK Quick, shifty and versatile. Smallish (5-foot-7, 199 pounds) but plays a man’s game. More quick than fast. Great pass blocker for size. Can be flexed. Will contribute immediately on third downs. Good balance. Will run between the tackles. Not a lot of speed to get to the edge. Not a power or full-time guy. Good vision and patience. Has some Kadarius Toney-like avoidability. Zonovan Knight (North Carolina State) Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports Well-built (6-foot, 220 pounds), one-cut runner with the speed to take it to the house. Lacks great feel and instinct. Not very elusive but has active feet. Bit of an impatient runner. Agile and fluid but not creative. Not afraid of contact. A bit upright. Has the frame to absorb contact and to get even thicker. Kick returner (3 TDs). Receiving and blocking games need work. Rotation guy.

