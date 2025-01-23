New York Giants Draft Prospect: LB Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota
Cody Lindenberg will next put his freakish athletic skills on dispaly for the New York Giants and the rest of the NFL during the upcoming Senior Bowl.
Cody Lindenberg, LB
- Height: 6’3
- Weight: 240 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Minnesota
- Stats
A former three-star recruit from Anoka Senior High School in Anoka, Minnesota, where he was the fifth-ranked recruit in the state and the 44th-graded OLB in the 2020 class.
Lindenberg recorded just 19 pressures over four-plus seasons. He played in five years but only nine snaps in 2021 after sustaining an injury. He also missed nine games in 2023 with a leg injury. Was named Coaches First Team All-Big Ten in 2024 and was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2022.
Lindenberg made Bruce Feldman’s (The Athletic) 2024 Freak List; he ranked 72nd. Here is an excerpt from the esteemed article:
“He was productive while healthy last year, coming up with 31 tackles and 3.5 TFLs in four games in 2023. He has the size and skills to be a big force in the Big Ten this year. According to Gophers coaches, the 6-3, 240-pounder topped out at 21.46 mph; his pro shuttle time was 4.00 — no linebacker has moved that quick at the NFL combine since 2019, when WVU’s David Long did it in 3.97 seconds. Lindenberg broad-jumped 10-0 and vertical-jumped 36 inches. His 10-yard split was 1.51. His hang clean was 387 pounds, and he benched 350."
The Gophers’ other strong Freak contender was WR Le’Meke Brockington, a 6-0, 195-pounder junior who squatted a Minnesota skill position record 614 pounds, did 10-9 1/2 on the broad jump, 42-inches in the vertical and clocked a 1.43-second 10-yard split.”
Lindenberg’s GPS tracking data had him with a high of 18.8 MPH in 2024, which is more consistent with his tape, although the Reese’s Senior Bowl tracked him at 19.5 MPH in his game against UCLA. He will be in attendance at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Good height/weight with adequate length
- Solid athlete and play speed
- Solid explosiveness, change of direction, and agility
- Excellent pre-snap recognition and communication
- Good eyes to see through trash – stays square to LOS with quick trigger
- Excellent feel on how to attack when in the box – high mental processing ability
- Annoying around the LOS – always hugging the RB
- Elite goal line stand against Rutgers (Q1, 4:03 3rd & 2)
- Great discernment on when to be patient and when to attack
- Does well to hit and secure tackles when framed and square
- Quick hands to keep his chest clean in the run game
- Excellent ability to disengage and locate backs in the tackle box
- Great backside pursuit LB – will replace front side accordingly inside the numbers
- Solid overall pop on contact
- Smart + hustle player with high toughness
- Successfully played in two separate defenses: Joe Rossi & Corey Hetherman
Weaknesses
- Solid athlete, but not a difference maker
- Modest sideline to sideline ability – didn’t seem like his tape matched Feldman’s testing numbers
- Adequate ability to bend around blocks – relies more on hands
- Missed too many tackles to the outside – 17.2% missed tackle rate in college
- Was beaten to the edge outside the numbers
- Lacks a natural feel in coverage
- Man coverage is a work in progress
- Receivers sat behind him too frequently
- Needs to do a better job whipping his head around when carrying routes vertical
- Missed significant time in 2021 & 2023 with injuries
Summary
Lindenberg is a cerebrally gifted linebacker with solid overall athletic ability and play speed. He does well keeping his chest clean while staying square in the box before locating the running back. He is an asset as a run defender who understands how to win the cat-and-mouse game of forcing an RB to commit to a path. He’s patient yet knows when to take his shot.
I wish he were more secure as a tackler. His 17.2% missed tackle rate is a bit high; many missed tackles are outside the hashes in pursuit. Although he’s solid as a pursuit defender, quicker backs can beat him to the edge and give him a disadvantageous tackling attempt.
Lindenberg wasn’t lost in coverage but he’s not necessarily an asset. He needs work as a man covering defender. He’ll make a quality depth asset with a possible starting upside, especially if he improves his coverage. A good week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl will help his case.
GRADE: 5.92