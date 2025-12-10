Giants Bringing Back Return Specialist to Practice Squad

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver/return specialist Xavier Gipson to their practice squad , per a report by NorthJersey.com.

The Giants were initially awarded Gipson, an undrafted free agent, off waivers from the Jets back on September 11, after the Jets cut the four-year pro following a critical kickoff fumble in a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 5-foot-9, 189-pound Gipson never suited up for the Giants, though, as they waived him off the roster a week later in an attempt to get him to the practice squad.

However, the Eagles claimed Gipson, who played his college ball at Stephen F. Austin, off waivers. He remained with the Giants’ division rivals until this week, when he was waived.

Gipson appeared in five games this season for the Eagles, catching both of his pass targets for six yards. As a return specialist, he returned six punts for 67 yards (11.2 average) and seven kickoff returns for 177 yards (25.3 average).

The timing of Gipson’s return is interesting. The Giants have Ihmir Smith-Marsette on their practice squad, a seemingly forgotten man.

Meanwhile, Gunner Olszewski has been handling most of the return duties on kickoffs and punts, but he was placed in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the team’s Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots.

Gipson is the second special teams player the Giants have added to their practice squad in as many days. On Tuesday, they held a workout for a group of six players, five of whom were punters.

They signed Cameron Johnston to their practice squad, a precautionary move since punter Jamie Gillan is dealing with an injury that might put his availability for Sunday’s home game against the Washington Commanders in jeopardy.

Giants to Play a Future Regular Season Game in Germany?

Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; A large helmet with the 2024 NFL Munich Game logo at Allianz Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL announced on Wednesday that it will schedule two regular-season games in Munich, Germany, in 2026 and 2028.

There is a very strong chance that the Giants, who in both of those seasons have nine home games scheduled, will be one of the two teams in each game.

The Giants hold international marketing rights in Germany, having last played there in the 2024 season in Week 10, a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage