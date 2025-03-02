Giants Country

NFL Insider Drops Interesting Tidbits About Top Quarterback Prospects

Tony Pauline offered an update on what teams are thinking about the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft class.

Patricia Traina

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (QB13) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (QB13) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
With the 2025 NFL Combine winding down in Indianapolis, there was much to be learned or--in some cases--reaffirmed about this year’s draft class.

Of particular interest is a little information nugget reported by NFL draft insider Tony Pauline, who said that Miami quarterback Cam Ward reaffirmed himself as the top quarterback in an otherwise thin class.

Meanwhile, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was thought to be right up there with Ward at the start of the year, is heading in the opposite direction.  

“Teams are cooling on Shedeur Sanders for a number of reasons,” Pauline wrote. “ The first being that Sanders showed little to no improvement in his game last season and made some poor choices. 

“People are also a little turned off by the antics since January. The Colorado quarterback chose not to throw at the combine, which is not unusual at all for a top-rated signal-caller.”

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (QB15) is considered the top quarterback prospect in this year's draft class.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward (QB15) is considered the top quarterback prospect in this year's draft class. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Pauline added that teams expected Sanders to participate in some of the drills, but they were disappointed when he declined to do any on-field work in Indianapolis.

As for the Giants and their potential interest in Sanders and Ward, Pauline reported that he’s heard the Giants will probably not be drafting Sanders with the third overall spot and that the earliest the former Colorado signal-caller could come off the board is at six, where the Raiders currently sit.

While Pauline didn’t report anything regarding Ward and the Giants, if Giants general manager Joe Schoen agrees that Ward is the best prospect in the quarterback class, that interest could potentially drive the Giants to pursue a trade-up with the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall pick.

That said, Pauline added that while the quarterback-needy Titans have left the door open for potential business if they end up staying put, they might just go ahead and select Ward with the first overall pick unless they get a sweetheart of a deal to move out of their current draft spot.

The Giants, who went all out in an attempt to land Matthew Stafford before he agreed to a new deal with the Los Angeles Rams, intend to sign a veteran quarterback to mentor a prospective rookie.

The Giants brass also needs a veteran quarterback who can step right in and win some games for a franchise whose co-owner, John Mara, said he needs to see improvement in the direction the team is headed by the end of the 2025 season if Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are to make it to the fifth season in their respective contracts.  

