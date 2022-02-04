Nick Falato's Senior Bowl Practice Recap

We check in with Nick Falato to get his take on which Senior Bowl performers stood out.

The 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl practices have concluded, and there are quite a few players that warrant attention from the New York Giants. The game is important, but the event itself arguably carries more significance. Talent evaluators can witness practice habits, different on-field usage, adaptability, and coachability.

The players' interpersonal skills are also on display through countless interviews where the NFL teams can glean the personality and character of prospects.

For instance, Boston College IOL Zion Johnson was a riser during the event (which was hard to do because he was already highly regarded). After every practice, Johnson took extra snaps to work on his potential to convert from guard to center.

Several smaller school individuals solidified and/or enhanced their draft stock by proving that big fish in small ponds can also swim in the large pond.

Here's my list of risers after three days of practice at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

There wasn't a perfect quarterback prospect through the three days of practice. But if anyone made money for themselves, it was Willis. The 6'0, 220-pound Liberty signal-caller still has concerns about his lower-body mechanics and consistency with throwing accurate passes, but Willis' arm is alive.

Willis combines a big arm with impressive athletic traits.

Willis is the most enticing quarterback prospect for the New York Giants. He has raw traits that can be elite if unlocked; head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have worked with somewhat unconventional talents who needed some refinement coming out of college. Willis could be their next project if the Giants decide to go the direction of quarterback.

RB Dameon Pierce, Florida

The Senior Bowl isn't the best event to showcase the talents of two specific positions; one is linebacker, and the other is the running back position. However, Pierce still looked decisive, well put together, and explosive in team drills. He also showed receiving upside.

Pierce is 5'9, 220 pounds. A thick, bowling ball, type of back who can punish between the tackles and has enough juice to get outside. He was wildly underused in Dan Mullen's offense at Florida, which looked like a colossal mistake.

He also looked strong in pass protection drills which is essential to a three-down role at the next level.

Pierce made himself some money in Mobile.

WR Christian Watson, NDSU

No wide receiver was more consistent at the Senior Bowl than Christian Watson. He can win short and in the red zone:

He's fluid enough to execute a well-timed comeback route (despite barely working with the quarterback):

He shows great separation technique at the breakpoint over the middle of the field to "break ankles." Stems inside, leans, dips outside shoulder to assist separation, great change of direction inward.

And he has some vertical speed. It also shows the ability to win contested-catch here because Nevada quarterback Carson Strong underthrows him.

WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Austin III explodes off the line of scrimmage and has extra gears to create separation while also being shifty in space. He can change direction, has solid hands, and he can stretch the field.

He's only 5'7, which may turn some teams off. However, get him to a creative offensive mind, and he could be dangerous. (I believe the Giants just hired a couple of those!)

TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Ruckert was a dominant blocker as a Buckeye who wasn't used extensively as a receiver because Ohio State had Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to target. However, Ruckert showed some wiggle as a route runner - some nuance; plus, he made some contested catches, showing soft hands.

The Giants need a tight end, and Ruckert would fit in so well, not just because he's a New Yorker, but because he's a physical tone-setter who has receiving skills. He may not be as athletic as Evan Engram, but he's a better all-around prospect; that does not mean Ruckert will be a first-round pick!

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

McBride's stock was already high. He led the nation in receiving yards and receptions at tight end. He may have only had one touchdown catch, but he showed the ability to "Moss" quality talent in Mobile.

That catch is over Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre (who will also be on this list). McBride could realistically be the first tight end off the board. He's not a bad blocker, but he's not as adept in that area as Ruckert.

OT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning could be listed as well, but he was already being mocked in the first round, which is too rich for me. However, I hadn't seen anything on Waletzko, and he looked solid in one-on-one and team period.

North Dakota is an FCS school, so adjusting to players' speed like Minnesota's Boye Mafe has to be a challenge. I felt like Waletzko did enough to warrant people to check out his collegiate film with more intrigue.

IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College

As mentioned earlier, Zion is an exciting player to fall to the Giants early in the second round potentially. I ultimately feel he'll be picked somewhere in the twenties, but anything can happen on draft day.

IOL Dylan Parham, Memphis

Parham is another interior lineman who worked out at center and showed success. He caught a lot of eyes in the one-on-one portion of practice throughout the week:

And he arguably had the best team period block on this reach attempt. He quickly gains access to the defender's outside shoulder.

New York is looking to replenish and rebuild an offensive line consisting of one sure-fire starter in left tackle Andrew Thomas. Much like Rome, an offensive line isn't built in a day. New general manager Joe Schoen needs to invest capital into the position group. Parham could be an option for the Giants early on day three unless he ascends into the third round.

IOL Luke Fortner, Kentucky

I was going through the film of his teammate OT Darian Kinnard - another player with a solid week--a few weeks ago, and I was impressed with Fortner. I believe he has an NFL skillset, yet there's not a lot of buzz around him. He plays with good technique, quick hands to fit/readjustment ability, good agility and movement skills, with adequate play strength.

If the Giants can find a guy like Fortner on Day 3, they have to consider it. The state of the offensive line must improve, and value picks late can assist that goal.

IOL Cole Strange, UT-Chattanooga

Strange took plenty of snaps at center, which was unnatural for him. He certainly didn't win every rep, and there were some plays that didn't look great, but others were pretty impressive.

There were some plays where Strange was a step too slow, or he allowed the defender into his frame, and he couldn't re-sink his hips to anchor, but he showed enough plays like the one above to warrant interest.

Defense

DL Travis Jones, UCONN

I knew very little of Jones heading into the event, but he flashed magnificently. The man is 6'4, 326-pounds, and he's quick/violent:

That's Zion Johnson he's tossing around on this play. Jones was one of the more difficult players to block the entire week. He had several game-wrecking plays in the trenches during team drills, and he barely lost any reps in one-on-ones.

Teams looking for day two trench help from a massive human being, they should look no further than Jones, providing that Georgia's Jordan Davis is off the board.

DL Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Winfrey was disruptive all week, giving the National team interior offensive lineman problems. He was in a deep rotation in college, and they frequently aligned him as a nose at 303-pounds. He still had 56 pressures in two seasons for the Sooners.

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Most of the talk about Georgia offensive lineman surrounds Jordan Davis, but Wyatt should not be overlooked.

He's so fast, so quick off the snap, uses his hands very well with good timing and placement while also showing unique bend in his lower half for a player over 300-pounds. Wyatt is a fun player that the Giants should monitor on day two.

DL Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

Ogbonnia is 6'3, 326-pounds with 35+" arms. His strength is evident, but he's also deceptively quick. Ogbonnia flashed in all three practices, and he's a later interior option to players like Winfrey and Wyatt.

EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders and Houston's Logan Hall could easily be listed here as well; all three of these players were being discussed around the one/two turn in the draft, but Johnson may have separated himself from the pack.

Johnson dominated in his lone season with the Seminoles. He transferred to Florida State from Georgia and was a JUCO before that. He is lightning quick, with violent/active hands. He also can convert his quickness and speed to power, which was also on display in Mobile.

I'm not sure if anyone made more money for themselves than Jermaine Johnson.

LB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

As previously stated, the linebacker position is one that the Senior Bowl doesn't showcase as well as some other positions, but Beavers did well in coverage throughout the event. His ability to change direction with his momentum-shifting the other way shows quality movement skills, especially against a tight end like McBride.

LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

I saw quality diagnosing skills and communication ability in team periods for Muma:

He's positioning himself well to make the tackle if these were live reps; he's scraping over the top of blocks, working through trash around him, taking solid angles, and reading his keys well. The Giants need linebackers, and Muma is one to consider, as is Beavers.

DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Some list him as a safety, but he played most of his career as an apex defender over the slot. Pitre is physical - a heat-seeking missile as a run defender. I appreciate his ability to attack downhill, and he's very disruptive and sticky in coverage. McBride's catch over him was more a testament to McBride's skills than a referendum on Pitre.

Pitre's staying square to quarterback Desmond Ridder on the play-action rollout while still gaining some depth and working underneath the over route. He's in conflict, but he's handling it well.

The box/run instincts are on display in the tweet above. He fits the gap, explodes through, and more than likely would have made an impressive tackle for a loss.

CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist

Junior is a Division-II prospect who took his lumps but competed through the event. He definitely had a chip on his shoulder, but he was harassing Division-I players throughout practice and was pretty solid in press coverage:

Junior is 5'11, 202-pounds with 31 1/4" arms. He may not be drafted, but he could be an interesting free agent to bring into the building who will give all the effort he's got while bringing some traits to the table.

CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Williams is another small school kid from Division-II who played well throughout practice.

Height: 6'2″

Weight: 193

Arm Length: 32 1/4″

Wingspan: 78 1/8″

Hand: 9 1/4″

Williams has a real shot at being drafted. He competed strongly against some of the nation's best senior wide receivers. Joe Schoen and the Buffalo Bills weren't shy with selecting small school prospects late in the draft. Williams and Junior could be on their minds.

