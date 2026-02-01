6 Senior Bowl Standouts Who May Have Caught the Giants' Eye

There were so many impressive performances at the Panini Senior Bowl this year that New York Giants fans had to come away thinking the answer to filling many of the gaps this team has could be found among the players in this game.

There were great performances in the game and great showings throughout the week of practices.

Ultimately, the opportunity for these college football players to be coached by professional-caliber coaches in systems that mirror professional systems—while being watched by scouts on behalf of pro teams—is invaluable.

Some players were able to help themselves and gain a little more traction throughout this process. There are several that should be squarely on the Giants' radar after this week.

Let's take a look at some of those players:

LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Bryce Boettcher (46) of Oregon practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Oregon linebacker was an absolute Tasmanian devil of a tackler in 2025, collecting over 130 tackles.

Throughout his Senior Bowl week experience, he has been opening eyes with his intensity and willingness to play beyond the echo of the whistle.

He has the size to bring some pop with him and the length to be a problem for tight ends and running backs out of the backfield.

He even got into a fight with his teammate during pregame after running into him at full speed and knocking him over. With all the craziness, you can't forget that even in an All-Star game, his production was high-level.

He finished with 10 tackles and two passes defensed, and even though the national team did not get the win, this week has definitely been a win for Boettcher.

LB Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Heinecke was a late bloomer on the football field. He started as a lacrosse player and transitioned full-time to football, where he began playing linebacker.

After two seasons of limited action, he broke out in 2025 and showed he has legitimate linebacker chops. He petitioned for an extra season and was denied, so he accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl.

There, he has opened the eyes of scouts everywhere who believe he can be one of those new-age linebackers who are not only a force in the run game and sideline-to-sideline, but also effectively dropping into coverage.

He has definitely made himself money this week, and he is someone the Giants may be looking at as they seek to retool their linebacker room.

C Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team offensive lineman Delby Lemieux (50) of Dartmouth looks for a block during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Lemieux was one of the best offensive linemen in the entire FCS in 2025, and potentially over the last two seasons. He is smart, physical, and possesses great quickness, so it was not a surprise to see him receive an invite to the Senior Bowl.

What was surprising was seeing him drop down to the center position and take snaps there. During the Senior Bowl, he played every snap at center and comported himself extremely well.

At 6'5" and over 300 pounds, he is going to be a prospect that many scouts and front offices look at as someone who could potentially be their option in the middle of an offensive line. Giants fans should definitely keep an eye on this prospect.

FS Bud Clark, TCU

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) attempts to catch the ball against TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Because there wasn't much consistent throwing during the Senior Bowl game, we had to look back to the week when the receivers really dominated many of the passing drills.

But in 11-on-11, Bud Clark stood out for his ranginess and ability to be dynamic as a center fielder. He was smart and never let people get over him, and he showed his range by running from sideline to sideline.

Whether getting over the top of deep passes on the outside or coming downhill to get dirty, he showed he's not afraid to compete.

He made multiple interceptions throughout the week, erasing well-placed seam passes and balls on the outside that many thought would be caught.

He made money for himself this week, and if the Giants are in the market for a true third-level safety, he could be just what the doctor ordered.

RB Mike Washington, Arkansas

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team running back Mike Washington Jr. (27) of Arkansas runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Washington was named a practice player of the week for his performances throughout the week on the American squad.

In the game, he was the catalyst for the American team's early success, rushing them down the field, and they capped their first drive with a touchdown run by Garrett Nussmeier off a fake to Washington.

He is big, strong, and fast, and he has scheme flexibility from playing for multiple teams throughout his collegiate career. He could be a great complement in the backfield with Scadabo and Tracy.

RB Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American running back Jaydn Ott (8) of Oklahoma runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Jaydn Ott story is interesting because two years ago, people believed he would be a first-round pick.

After transferring to Oklahoma, he dealt with injuries that limited him for two seasons.

However, back healthy at the Senior Bowl, he really showed why he was one of the more dynamic backs in college football: he was making people miss in the backfield, exploding through holes, and finishing strong. He finished with eight carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.

He also added one catch for nine yards, showing off his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. A quick-twitch, explosive change-of-pace back could have multiple usages for the Giants as they continue their rebuild.

