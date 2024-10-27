They Might Be Giants: 5 Standouts from College Football Week 9
Another week of the 2024 college football season is in the books. Here's a look at five potential draft prospects whose skill sets potentially fit in with the New York Giants that raised their draft stocks.
WR Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville
Ja' Corey Brooks played a big role in Louisville's comeback victory over Boston College. Brooks was targeted ten times, reeling in eight for 120 yards receiving. He continues to impress during the best season of his college career.
Brooks makes difficult catches look routine down the sideline as a perimeter wide receiver. He plays with good hand-eye coordination to watch the football into his hand(s).
Brooks stresses defenses vertically down the field with his long stride, strong hands, and ball skills. Brooks is closing in on his first 1,000-yard season of his four-year career.
He is a constant riser at the receiver position for the 2025 NFL Draft and, if his play like this continues, could hear his name called on Day 2.
DL JJ Pegues, Ole Miss
JJ Pegues had an impactful afternoon against Oklahoma's offense. He finished the game with two sacks, two hurries, and one hit on the quarterback.
The 6-2, 325-pound versatile defensive lineman understands how to get into the backfield from multiple alignments.
Pegues' presence has been felt from traditional interior alignments and working off the edges against offensive tackles.
He has a well-proportioned build/frame that allows him to win from different positions on the defensive front. He is having a strong season, pressuring quarterbacks each week.
TE Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss
Another Ole Miss Rebel helped himself with a good performance on Saturday afternoon.
Caden Prieskorn is a big tight end with enough run-blocking ability to work in 12-personnel (2-TE) packages.
With star wide receiver Tre Harris sidelined with an injury, Prieskorn led the way for the Rebels passing attack with six targets, five receptions, 71 receiving yards, and a touchdown.
He started the game with a 16-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage. In a talented tight-end class, Prieskorn is a senior who could be gearing up to make a late-season push to boost his draft stock for April.
Edge Kaimon Rucker, UNC
Kaimon Rucker was out of the lineup after the Tarheel's season opener. He returned in week six and, with solid impact, rushed the passer.
The dam broke against Virginia, where Rucker had his best game of the season. He had eight tackles, three sacks, two and a half tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two pressures, one pass breakup, one interception, and a pass rush win rate of 30%.
Rucker is a compact and stoutly built edge defender with a quick first step to convert speed to power effectively. He can rebuild/reshape his draft stock now that he is healthy.
RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Iowa's best offensive player is running back Kaleb Johnson. He notched another 100-plus yard game on the ground.
Johnson carried the ball 14 times for 108 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He runs with outstanding balance and power through the lanes.
Surprisingly, Johnson runs with a good burst/acceleration for a 225-pound running back.
He is a junior and does not have to declare, but the more production he accumulates, the more chatter will be around his name as a prospect.