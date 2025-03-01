They Might Be Giants: Day 2 NFL Combine Risers
Speed took center stage at the 2025 NFL Combine during Day 2 of on-field workouts, as it was the defensive backs’ and the tight ends’ turns to showcase their abilities on the Lucas Oil Stadium field.
Nine players went under a 4.4 in the forty-yard dash, and one prospect finished below 4.3 during the drill.
Four players posted vertical jumps of 40 inches or higher, and two even launched beyond 11 feet on the broad jump.
There were tremendous times in the three-cone drill, the pro agility, and great performances as players went through the many on-field workouts they were put through.
These are some players who helped themselves.
Cornerbacks
Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Hairston made himself a lot of money on Day 2 of on-field workouts. He turned in one of the best performances overall so far. He was the only player to go sub 4.3 in the forty.
His 4.28 had the entire stadium buzzing, including the other players, who chased him down after dropping the time. He was a half-inch short of a 40-inch vertical jump, and his 10-foot-9 broad jump was one of the best as well.
He was clean through all of the on-field drills. He showed his fluidity and his change of direction. He played fast the entire time he was on the field, which was evident.
Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
One word to describe Ransaw’s performance on Day 2 is smooth. Everything he did on the day was done with a fluidity that made you double-take and ask if he was going all out.
His 4.33 forty was impressive, but more impressive was that on both attempts, he never looked strained as if he was digging hard, as the speed felt effortless.
His 40-inch vertical jump, the best mark of the day for corners, looked like he floated upwards and slapped a few markers to the side. His 10-foot-9 broad jump looked equally as light.
He went through all the drills on the field with ease and fluidity. That ability to be smooth in chaos will be a big plus for him at the next level.
Safeties
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
The Gamecocks prospect lit the entire stadium, and likely many TVs, on fire. A 6-3, 220-pound man should not be able to move like Emmanwori can.
His 43-inch vertical is the best mark recorded so far during the combine. He looked like a rocket taking off.
His 11’6” broad jump was so ridiculous that it put him in that drill in the rare air of greatest marks of all time.
If those two rare athletic feats were not enough, he ran a blistering 4.38 forty. It is the seventh fastest at the combine this year so far.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared him to Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James, and Emmanwori’s athleticism certainly checks out.
After that performance, he will be in the Day 1 conversation.
Kitan Crawford Nevada
Crawford came into the combine and was viewed by many as a bottom-of-the-roster or practice squad guy. Still, his athleticism will force evaluators to rewatch the film to identify some transferable traits.
At 5-11 and 202 pounds, he is built like a running back. His 4.41 forty was fast, even among the burners we saw in the cornerback group.
His 41.5-inch vertical jump was one of the best, and his broad jump was an impressive 10-foot-8, ranking among the top performers.
He also participated in the agility drills, and he put down good numbers. A 6.81 3-cone drill is elite, and a 4.03 pro-agility drill is also amazing.
A special teams coach will probably look at his profile, and no doubt think of ways to deploy Crawford’s talents.
Tight Ends
Overall, the tight ends' performance was lackluster. Many of the names we were looking forward to seeing perform did not.
The other prospects with buzz coming into the combine did not post numbers that would create even more discussion about them, but some guys got on the radar based on their performance.
Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
He already checks the boxes with prototypical size at 6-5 and 247 pounds, but he also showed his athleticism.
His 4.63 forty was tops among the tight ends who participated, and his 1.55 10-yard split was the best number.
His 39-inch vertical jump was the best by any tight end that performed, and his 10-foot-2 broad jump was the third-best mark of the group.
The on-field workouts were good for him. He did a great job going through the gauntlet and various routes and caught everything.
He also looked smooth in his sled blocking, improving tremendously at Oregon.