Top College Football Prospects to Watch in Week 11 Games
As we head into Week 11 of the College Football season and Week 10 of the NFL season, the New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft needs are becoming more evident.
With some big college games on the schedule, I found five draft prospects at different positions whom the Giants might want to monitor this weekend.
OL Will Campbell, LSU
The Giants offensive line needs an upgrade of talent. Andrew Thomas, their star left tackle, has suffered serious foot and ankle injuries in back-to-back seasons.
Quarterback Daniel Jones has been pressured on 37% of his dropbacks, with 127 total pressures and 27 sacks. This is not sustainable or suitable for any quarterback to succeed.
Will Campbell will face a tough Alabama defensive front this weekend. He possesses the strength at the point of attack in the run game and the hands to halt pass rush attempts once he latches onto his defender.
Campbell can play multiple positions on the offensive line, and that will be enticing for the Giants if they are not in range for a top QB prospect.
OG Tyler Booker, Alabama
Giants guard Greg Van Roten's contract expires at the end of the season, and while he could be back on a cap-friendly deal next year, we doubt it would be as a starter.
Adding a talented and physical interior offensive lineman will help whoever is playing quarterback and elevate their growing rushing attack, led by running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
Tyler Booker is a physical, people-moving style blocker. Alabama's offense has been inconsistent since the Georgia victory.
Booker has a chance against LSU to help the Tide's offensive line set the tone and create ample room for the ball carriers and quality protection for QB Jalen Milroe.
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The elephant in the room remains the quarterback position, where an upgrade is necessary, either in the 2025 or 2026 NFL Drafts.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is one of the best pure passers in the 2025 draft class. Sanders faces Texas Tech on the road in Week 11 with the opportunity to continue to climb the college football playoffs.
The thought of Sanders on the field with Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Theo Johnson is enticing.
CB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech cornerback Mansoor Delane has been a consistent rising defensive prospect this season. The cornerback class lost two of its top prospects earlier this season to season-ending injuries.
Delane has NFL height, weight, and athleticism. He is coming off his worst game of the season against Syracuse in Week 10. Facing a Clemson Tiger offense that is looking to rebound after a loss last week, Delane can bounce back with a great showing.
He has first-round buzz from the NFL scouts, but solidifying it is key. Delane has a big opportunity this weekend in a big ACC matchup.
OT Blake Miller, Clemson
The offensive tackle class is not highly regarded right now, but Clemson right tackle Blake Miller has the height, weight, arm length, and athletic ability to hear his name called on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Miller has not surrendered a sack or quarterback hit all season. He is preparing to face his stiffest challenge this season with Virginia Tech's ferocious pass rush.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland is among the best pass rushers in the nation and the ACC. Miller needs to have a strong outing and showing against Powell-Ryland on Saturday to continue to raise draft boards for offensive tackles.