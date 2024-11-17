Top IDLs Giants Could Target in 2025 Draft
The New York Giants are headed toward another premium pick in April's draft. Their 2-8 record currently puts them among the worst teams in the league, as they own the No. 2 overall pick with seven games left. A lot can happen between now and Week 18, but the Giants must begin looking at ways to improve their team next season.
While the quarterback has been the biggest flaw, the Giants still have plenty of holes to address this coming offseason. One of those is interior defensive line, as they desperately need a player to pair with Dexter Lawrence in the middle. Lawrence, who leads the team with nine sacks this year, has been a workhorse the last three seasons since switching to nose tackle. However, they fall apart as soon as he comes off the field.
The Giants didn't do much to address the position ahead of 2024, rolling with veteran Rakeem Nuñez-Roches and a rotation of DJ Davidson, Elijah Chatman, and Jordon Riley. That group isn't getting it done, so they must find a suitable complement to Lawrence.
With that being said, here are some options they could look at in the draft.
Mason Graham, Michigan
Unless the Giants don't plan on selecting a quarterback in the first round, Graham likely won't be their pick. He's certainly going to go within the top ten, regarded by many as the best defensive lineman in the class.
Graham plays with an insane motor and adds violence to the game while also adding value as a pass rusher. He has no problem understanding gap assignments and is a true disruptor in the run game. He can play all over the defensive line and recover well if he initially loses a rep. He's certainly a Day 1 starter and could potentially develop into a game-wrecker.
Kenneth Grant, Michigan
They likely won't end up with Graham, but how about his teammate, who could slip into the second round? Grant is an athletic specimen who plays with a high motor and has no trouble displaying his traits. His size, speed, and power combined create one of the most explosive defensive linemen in the class.
He isn't as developed as a pass rusher yet, but if Andre Patterson gets his hands on him, that'll change quickly. Grant is another day one starter and the Giants should watch if the board falls their way as the draft heads into day two.
Deone Walker, Kentucky
Walker is a ridiculous 6-6 and 345 pounds but moves like he's four inches shorter. His size and speed can win at the point of attack and put offensive linemen in uncomfortable spots. As a pass rusher, he's displayed effectiveness in using a bull rush and a swim move to blow past linemen.
Next to Lawrence on the Giants' defensive line, Walker would be a marvel to watch. Seeing that both can collapse the pocket quickly would put tons of stress on opposing offenses.