Why One Draft Analyst Believes Cam Ward Will Be the First QB Off the Board
For all the New York Giants fans engulfed in the endless mock drafts and getting excited over the prospects of the franchise landing top quarterback draftee Cam Ward with the No. 3 overall selection, one prominent draft analyst thinks they might want to pump the brakes on that idea.
The growing consensus is that the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll regime is set on snagging Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as their next franchise signal caller. However, some people believe that the Giants could acquire Ward, the 2024 Heisman finalist out of Miami if the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns decide to ignore the narrative and take two non-quarterback prospects in the first two spots ahead of New York.
ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, who was among the media present at the Senior Bowl events in Mobile last week, cited intel he gathered from personnel around the league and opines that the dream of Ward falling anywhere beyond the first overall pick is a fallacy.
“In a draft that projects to be defined by the Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders debate for QB1, the building sentiment from scouts and executives this week was Ward is likely to be the No. 1 pick. This is more anecdotal than scientific, as neither passer was in town. But Ward's versatility and ability to run stand out as separating traits,” Thamel wrote.
“Ward's profile is atypical of a potential top draft pick, as he started at an FCS school and starred with three different programs -- Incarnate Word, Washington State, and Miami -- during his time in college. NFL teams will have a lot to dig into here, and they'll hear rave reviews from the staff at Miami, as (Hurricanes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shannon) Dawson said Ward is ‘obsessed with the game’ and was the first player in his office every day.
“The Miami staff is bullish on his leadership, as Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal told ESPN that he showed ‘natural leadership through action’ and ‘lifted people up’ in the program.”
This is What Some Believe Sets Ward Apart from the Other QBs
When looking at the individual stats in the battle for premier passer bragging rights, the two young quarterbacks are nearly identical. Ward, who finished second in the nation in passing metrics behind only Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, tallied 4,313 yards (9.5 average), 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Sanders ended in fourth place with 4,134 yards, 37 scores, and 10 turnovers while holding an impeccable 74.0 completion percentage.
What has helped Ward create some distance from his draft counterpart in Sanders in some football and scouting circles is Ward's immense physical traits and dual-threat intangibles during his lone stint with the Hurricanes this past season.
Standing at 6-2 and 223 pounds, Ward has proven himself to be a cool customer in even a collapsing pocket with the excellent field vision and arm strength to let it rip downfield and the legs to extend plays outside of the pocket and convert them into run option schemes.
According to PFF, Ward was among Division I football's best deep passing arms. He finished fifth in the country and third in the ACC with 31 pass attempts of 20+ air yards, translating into 1,051 yards and 12 of his total touchdowns.
He was perfectly clean with the pigskin in that same range, making Ward a coveted name for any offense that wants to be more explosive.
Pairing a dynamic quarterback of that caliber with the Giants' lackluster offense would likely be the spark plug the team needs. They struggled all season behind inconsistent quarterback play to be efficient on the scoreboard, averaging the second-worst points while ranking among the bottom five teams in passing yards, touchdowns, and average yards per attempt.
Even at a ripe age, Ward would likely become an upgrade to the starting quarterback spot that featured four different names last year, none of which set themselves apart in transforming the Giants' offense into a more cohesive unit.
His athleticism only pales compared to Sanders's in terms of accuracy and having a nifty touch when fitting throws into windows on the run. Still, he could make up for the deficiencies that marred New York last fall, especially after the protection wore down with injuries.
That said, the writing on the wall isn’t eliminating the possibility of the Titans or Browns both looking away from acquiring Ward’s services. If the noise Thamel claims is true, the Giants would have to settle for Sanders (if they liked him enough).
To many watching what happens, that wouldn’t be the worst outcome for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. They need special rookie talent to groom into the next face of the franchise and spare their jobs.