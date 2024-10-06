Giants Dominate Seattle in 29-20 Win
No Malik Nabers or Devin Singletary? No problem, as the New York Giants defense dominated the Seattle Seahawks, owners of the league’s fifth-best offense (387.0 yards per game) entering this week’s contest, the Giants handed Seattle a 29-20 loss at home.
The Giants, who were without Nabers and Singletary, two players who combined for over 50% of the team’s total offense, got huge performances out of quarterback Daniel Jones, who finished 23 of 34 for 257 yards and two touchdowns, rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr, who ran for 129 yards on 18 carries, and receiver Darius Slayton, who caught eight out of 11 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Jones, sans Nabers, who was inactive due to a concussion, connected on both of his deep passes (20+ air yards) for 71 yards and a touchdown this week, according to NextGen Stats. This was also his first game, completing multiple deep passes since Week 2 of the 2023 season.
The Giants also had Jones deploy play-action on a season-high 35.9% of his dropbacks. He completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 101 yards and two touchdowns, his first career game passing for multiple touchdowns on play-action attempts, according to NextGen Stats.
The Giants offense, which shook off an early game turnover by running back Eric Gray that Seattle returned 102 yards for the first points of the game, also finished with a 44% third-down conversion success rate (7-of-16) and 420 net yards on offense, an average gain of 5.9 yards per play.
Not to be outdone, the Giants' defense came ready to play, and did they ever. New York held the Seahawks passing game to just 284 yards, with quarterback Geno Smith completing 28 of 40 pass attempts. But the Giants also sacked Smith seven times, hitting him ten times.
The Giants also dominated the time of possession, 37:22 to 22:38, with three of the Giants’ 12 possessions going for 11 or more plays.
The play of the game might have come on special teams. The Seahawks, threatening to tie the game on a field goal with 1:05 left, saw Isaiah Simmons jump through a wide gap on the field-goal unit and block Jason Myers’s 47-yard attempt.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton then scooped up the loose ball and ran it back 60 yards for a touchdown, giving the Giants their largest scoring output since beating the Washington Commanders 31-19 on the road in Week 11 of last season.
The Giants return home next week to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals (1-4) are coming off a 41-38 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.