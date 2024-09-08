Giants vs Vikings: How to Watch, Listen & More Week 1
The New York Giants will kick off their 100th season as a franchise this Sunday at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
These two squads have undergone many changes since they last met in the Wild Card game during the 2022 postseason. The Giants defeated the Vikings 31-24 in that matchup, sparking hope for the franchise's future. The following season was anything but promising, as the Giants fell to a 6-11 record.
General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll knew they needed to make major moves this offseason to get this team back on track in 2024. Newcomers in Brian Burns and rookie Malik Nabers are expected to be major contributors this season.
A revamped offensive line led by Andrew Thomas and fellow veterans Jermaine Eluemunor, Jon Runyan Jr, Greg Van Roten, and John Michael Schmitz gives them the best unit on paper in years. New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is looking to help the Giants defense stop the run and get to the quarterback more consistently.
As for the Vikings, the biggest headline this offseason was losing Kirk Cousins in free agency to the Falcons. This prompted them to sign Sam Darnold and draft JJ McCarthy in the first round.
Darnold will be the starter when they take the field on Sunday against the Giants, arguably with the best set of weapons he's had in his career. Justin Jefferson is fresh off of signing the largest contract in NFL history for a non-quarterback. Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson also highlight the group.
The Vikings also lost star pass rusher Danielle Hunter and linebacker Jordan Hicks, two big contributors in previous seasons. Brian Flores' defense pressures opposing offenses, as they blitzed over 50% of the time in 2023. The new addition of Stephon Gilmore on the outside was a solid late-offseason move to bolster their secondary.
This should be a solid game from both sides. The Giants had down years in 2023 and are looking to rebound immediately this season. The Giants need to get off to a fast start, and a win against the Vikings in Week 1 would go a long way.
Minnesota Vikings (0-0) vs New York Giants (0-0)
- Date/Time: Sunday, September 8, 2024, 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Regular Season History: This will be the 28th regular-season meeting between both teams, with the Vikings leading the series 17-10. The Giants fell to Minnesota in their previous regular-season matchup in 2022 but defeated them a few weeks later in the Wild Card game.
- TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Play-By-Play; Jonathan Vilma, Analyst; Megan Olivi, sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660 AM /101.9FM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Alex Kemp
- Spread: Giants +1.5, Vikings -1.5
- Money Line: Giants +106, Vikings -124
- Over/Under: Giants, Under 41.5 (-115), Vikings Over 41.5 (-105)
