New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen & More
The New York Giants are preparing to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 of the 2024 season. The Giants are coming off a crushing home loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday, 20-15. They had multiple chances to win the game but failed to reach the end zone, with kicker Greg Joseph going 5/5 on field goals and being their only source of points.
REceiver Malik Nabers continued the dominant start to his rookie year, catching 12 passes for 115 yards, his second 100+ yard receiving game this season. Unfortunately, Nabers suffered a concussion late in the loss to Dallas and was ruled out of this matchup against the Seahawks.
Running back Devin Singletary was also listed as doubtful with a groin injury, meaning a large chunk of the Giants' offensive production could be out on Sunday. This could mean more reps for Jalin Hyatt and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr, as the Giants will have to look for alternative ways to put points on the board.
The Seahawks started 3-0 but were stonewalled on Monday night by the Detroit Lions, 42-29. They've been the best passing offense in the league this year, averaging 280.8 yards in the air and 25.5 points per game.
The Giants' defense has been playing better lately, holding the Cowboys to just 20 points and coming up with eight sacks against the Browns the week prior. The Seahawks have a lethal trio of wideouts in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, along with running back Kenneth Walker III, who is averaging 5.7 yards per rush this season.
Going into this game without their top offensive weapons will be tough for Daniel Jones and the offense. Also, playing in Seattle is a challenge in itself. This will be an interesting matchup to see if the Giants can pull off a miracle.
New York Giants (1-3) vs Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
- Date/Time: Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
- Regular Season History: This will be the 22nd meeting between the Giants and Seahawks, with Seattle leading the series 11-10. This will also be the third consecutive year they'll play each other, the Seahawks winning the previous two games. The Giants last beat the Seahawks in 2020, 17-12.
- TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Play-by-Play. Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty, Analysts. AJ Ross, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660 AM /101.9FM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Streaming: NFL+, Giants.com and Giants mobile app | NFL+
- Referee: Shawn Smith
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants +6.5 , Seahawks -6.5 || Money Line: Giants +265, Seahawks -330 || Over/Under: Giants O 42.5, Seahawks U 42.5
