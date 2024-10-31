Giants Country

Giants Injury Updates: RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Trending in Right Direction

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. has advanced to the latter stages of the concussion protocol.

Patricia Traina

Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Giants’ lengthy injury report appears to be trending in the right direction for the most part.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that everyone on the injury report would practice in some capacity except punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring) and receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles).

That’s good news for players like running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (concussion) and cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson (neck) and Cor’Dale Flott (groin).

Tracy was injured with 4:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ 26-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night when his head slammed to the ground, leaving him woozy.

He is set to be limited in Thursday’s practice, as he came out to the field wearing the red jersey, suggesting he’s in the non-contact part of the protocol. With two more days left until kickoff, there is optimism that Tracy will be available for Sunday’s game against Washington.

Jackson and Flott have each missed the last two games. Daboll didn’t comment specifically on Flott, but he did say that barring any setbacks, there was growing optimism that Jackson would be ready for Sunday.

Check back later for the full injury reports for both the Giants and the Commanders.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Joshua Ezeudu

OL

Knee

DNP

Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

RB

Concussion

DNP

Limited

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

NIR - Rest Day

DNP

Ty Summers

LB

Ankle

Limited

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Neck

Limited

Brian Burns

OLB

Achilles/Biceps

Limited

Cor'Dale Flott

CB

Groin

Limited

Tre Hawkins III

CB

Ankle

Limited

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

DNP

DNP

Matt Adams

LB

Knee

DNP

Limited

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

WR

Ankle

DNP

Limited

Jake Kubas

OL

Abdomen

Limited

John Michael Schmitz

OL

Calf

Limited

Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.

Washington Commanders Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Zach Ertz

TE

NIR (Rest)


DNP

Cornelius Lucas

OT

Ankle

DNP

Frankie Luvu

LB

Shin

DNP

Tyler Biadasz

C

Thumb

Limited

Brandon Coleman

OT

Concussion

Limited

Jayden Daniels

QB

Rib

Limited

Clelin Ferrell

DE

Knee

Limited

Brian Robinson, Jr.

RB

Hamstring

Limited

Olamide Zaccheaus

WR

Hamstring

Limited

Terry McLaurin

WR

Ankle

Full

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020).

