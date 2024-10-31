Giants Injury Updates: RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Trending in Right Direction
The New York Giants’ lengthy injury report appears to be trending in the right direction for the most part.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that everyone on the injury report would practice in some capacity except punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring) and receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles).
That’s good news for players like running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (concussion) and cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson (neck) and Cor’Dale Flott (groin).
Tracy was injured with 4:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ 26-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night when his head slammed to the ground, leaving him woozy.
He is set to be limited in Thursday’s practice, as he came out to the field wearing the red jersey, suggesting he’s in the non-contact part of the protocol. With two more days left until kickoff, there is optimism that Tracy will be available for Sunday’s game against Washington.
Jackson and Flott have each missed the last two games. Daboll didn’t comment specifically on Flott, but he did say that barring any setbacks, there was growing optimism that Jackson would be ready for Sunday.
Check back later for the full injury reports for both the Giants and the Commanders.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Joshua Ezeudu
OL
Knee
DNP
Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
RB
Concussion
DNP
Limited
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
NIR - Rest Day
DNP
Ty Summers
LB
Ankle
Limited
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Neck
Limited
Brian Burns
OLB
Achilles/Biceps
Limited
Cor'Dale Flott
CB
Groin
Limited
Tre Hawkins III
CB
Ankle
Limited
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
DNP
DNP
Matt Adams
LB
Knee
DNP
Limited
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
WR
Ankle
DNP
Limited
Jake Kubas
OL
Abdomen
Limited
John Michael Schmitz
OL
Calf
Limited
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.
Washington Commanders Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Zach Ertz
TE
NIR (Rest)
DNP
Cornelius Lucas
OT
Ankle
DNP
Frankie Luvu
LB
Shin
DNP
Tyler Biadasz
C
Thumb
Limited
Brandon Coleman
OT
Concussion
Limited
Jayden Daniels
QB
Rib
Limited
Clelin Ferrell
DE
Knee
Limited
Brian Robinson, Jr.
RB
Hamstring
Limited
Olamide Zaccheaus
WR
Hamstring
Limited
Terry McLaurin
WR
Ankle
Full