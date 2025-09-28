NY Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds & More
Following two mixed offensive performances from the huddle under the direction of Russell Wilson, the New York Giants are making a big change, and it comes on the cusp of what should be one of their toughest matchups of the 2025 season.
After the Giants posted a thrilling shootout with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, one that still resulted in an overtime loss, their response behind Wilson in last Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the home opener at MetLife Stadium was far from satisfactory.
The Giants regressed to the dismal form they displayed in the season opener two weeks prior, with the only difference being their ability to find the endzone once behind the legs of rookie running back Cam Skattebo.
Outside of his breakout game, the team was stunted by the Chiefs’ well-prepared defense that came ready to stifle the Giants’ top pass catchers and tested Wilson’s patience to not just heave the ball deep, which led to him turning the ball over twice to put the opponent in positions to steal the victory.
With two lackluster efforts to show in his first three starts as a Giant, it became evident to head coach Brian Daboll and his staff that things weren’t going as planned with Wilson as the No. 1 guy, and the time had come to make the move necessary to hopefully salvage what is left of an already losing season.
On Tuesday, the Giants' head coach confirmed that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart would be making his regular-season debut as the starting gunslinger. This decision, he said, would also carry through the remainder of the campaign as the organization seeks to determine what they might have with their No. 25 pick for the future.
Even with the major change coming earlier than expected, it likely doesn’t remove the need for Daboll and company to show they can win some games during the remaining 14-game stretch to entice ownership to stick with the current crew for 2026 and beyond.
With Wilson now heading to the bench and Dart jumping into the spotlight just four weeks into what was supposed to be a slow developmental year for the young prospect, there is a ton of pressure being placed on his shoulders to not only vindicate his draft selection but produce results for the current structure that’s trying to help him blossom.
That first test comes this Sunday as the Giants continue their homestand with another tough visit from the Los Angeles Chargers, one of the league’s few undefeated teams that have looked dominant on both sides of the ball under second-year head coach Jim Harbaugh.
In their first three games, the Chargers have defeated all three of their divisional rivals in the AFC West, including two teams that made the playoffs last season: the Chiefs and Denver Broncos. They’ve accomplished early success with the 14th-ranked offensive attack in the NFL, including top 10 metrics in all major passing categories.
On the defensive side of the ball, they’ve lost some key faces, such as Joey Bosa departing the franchise and Khalil Mack, the latter of whom is dealing with a significant injury and will miss extended time. Still, the unit is among the league’s best at swallowing up opponents’ passing games and generating mistakes from pressure.
One couldn’t ask for a tougher first assignment. Still, it’s clear that Daboll, who said that the move to Dart was solely his decision, believes his rookie signal caller is ready to assume the job and be the savior for all that stands at 1925 Giants Drive at this early juncture of the season.
If one thing is for certain, Dart is extremely confident in his abilities and knows he also has the backing of key players within the Giants locker room. He has been waiting for his big moment, and now it has arrived with the Giants needing to climb out of their 0-3 hole and create some light in an awfully dark period of Giants football.
Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) at New York Giants (0-3)
Kickoff Venue/Time
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ; Sunday, September 28th, 2025, 1 pm ET
Series History
This Sunday's matchup marks the 14th all-time regular-season meeting between the Giants and Chargers, dating back to the 1971 season.
The Chargers hold an 8-5 advantage in the series and have won the last five contests, dating back to the 2005 season, one year after the two franchises made their infamous draft-day trade in 2004, which exchanged two accomplished quarterbacks: Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, and Phillip Rivers.
It's now a different era at the helm for both sides, though, as Hebert will be under center for the second time against the Giants, whom he helped Los Angeles defeat 37-21 in the 2021 season at Sofi Stadium to hand New York one of their 13 losses in that campaign.
The Giants' last victory came in 1998 when they defeated the Chargers 34-16 during the old San Diego era of the West Coast organization.
TV
CBS (Kevin Harlan, Play-by-Play. Trent Green, Analyst. Melanie Collins, Sideline)
Radio
WFAN 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline)
Odds (via FanDuel):
Spread: Chargers -6.5, Giants +6.5 || Money Line: Chargers -280, Giants +230 || Over/Under: O/U 44.5 points
Referee
Shawn Hochull
