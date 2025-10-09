NY Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions
Would a loss on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles be such a bad thing for the New York Giants?
Yes and no.
The “yes” part is easy. There are only 17 games in a season, and already the Giants have squandered away four of those opportunities against three teams–Washington, Dallas, and New Orleans–that they should have beaten with better play.
Another loss, simply put, sends the Giants to 1-5, effectively ending their season well before Halloween, and cranking up NFL draft talk at a time when most other teams are starting to hit their stride as mid-season approaches.
The “no” part is just as easy. This team needs changes that are far beyond adding another receiver to fill in the gap left by receiver Malik Nabers’ season-ending injury.
The problems that we have seen week after week and season after season since 2023 seem to be on a rinse-and-repeat cycle.
There is undisciplined play in the form of penalties — the Giants are currently tied for second-most penalties in the league (43) with the Patriots and Broncos, but they lead the league in penalty yardage with 415.
They are also tied for third with the Jets and Jacksonville for most pre-snap penalties on offense (13).
But the biggest reason why a loss to the Eagles wouldn’t be such a bad thing is that it could result in a change being made on the coaching ranks–not head coach Brian Daboll, who has brought himself at least the rest of the season thanks to his decision to break the emergency glass and start rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Rather, the most likely change if the Giants lose to the Eagles by at least a couple of scores would be to defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.
Bowen, as I've said numerous times, is a nice man. But since taking over for Wink Martindale, the defense has left much to be desired. For starters, Bowen doesn’t seem to mold his philosophies to the talent he has.
But the biggest and most damning statements against Bowen’s record lie in the personnel. For example, several players such as safety Tyler Nubin, slot cornerback Dru Phillips, and cornerback Deonte Banks, have regressed in their second year in this system.
Then there is the talent upgrade Bowen received in the form of rookies Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander, and veterans Paulson Adebo, Jevon Holland, and Roy Robertson-Harris.
With the investment in talent this past offseason, the fact that the Giants' defense is nowhere near a top-15 unit in any major statistical category at the moment is criminal.
The Giants will have 10 days between tonight’s game and their next, a road contest at Denver, which faces the Jets this weekend in London if the Giants are going to make a change, doing so after this game would be the perfect time.
And if they do, one likely option would be to move defensive line coach Dre Patterson to the role and promote assistant defensive line coach Bryan Cox to Patterson’s role for the time being. They could also go with Marquand Manuel in the role.
The bottom line is that if losses continue to mount, something needs to be done. Daboll, as previously mentioned, isn’t going anywhere this season.
Neither is assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, nor is special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial, the latter of whom has the Giants’ special teams unit playing well so far this season.
Bowen is the low-hanging fruit. If there is another bad loss, something needs to be done, and the evidence has been slowly stacking up against that side of the ball.
Pregame
Curious to see the running back rotation for the Giants. While Tyrone Tracy, Jr, was inactive the last two weeks, Cam Skattebo played 71.9% of the snaps on offense, generating 126 rushing yards after contact in his expanded role, the fifth-most in the NFL during that stretch per NextGen Stats.
Giants Inactives
- WR Darius Slayton
- LB Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles
- LB Swayze Bozeman
- OL James Hudson III
- OL Evan Neal
- DL Elijah Garcia
- QB Jameis Winston (3rd QB)
Eagles Inactives
- QB Sam Howell (3rd QB)
- CB Mac McWilliams
- G Landon Dickerson
- TE Grant Calcaterra
- WR Xavier Gipson
- DT Jalen Carter
It sure looks like Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter might not be a go tonight. Carter, who didn't go through a workout, was added to the injury report on Wednesday with a heel issue (listed as limited) and was given a questionable injury designation for this game. With the Eagles having elevated Gabe Hall from the practice squad, that was a rather telling move.
The Athletic was on this first, but there have been whispers that the Giants might finally be ending the cornerback rotation between Cor'Dale Flott and Deonte Banks. We'll see if it happens, but I'm hoping it does, as Flott has played way better than Banks, as was noted in this episode of Locked On Giants.
Expecting the Giants to once again lean into a lot of 12-personnel (two tight ends) this week, particularly in the red zone. Could be a big night for Daniel Bellinger.
Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is expected to play this evening. I had heard that while he was dealing with back soreness, they backed off on him in practice as part of a load management issue.
