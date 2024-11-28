QB Tommy DeVito, CB Deonte Banks Among Giants' Week 13 Inactives
The New York Giants' starting quarterback, Tommy DeVito, who showed up on the team’s injury report on Tuesday with a forearm issue in his throwing arm, will be the third quarterback this week.
DeVito did not accompany the team to Dallas on its chartered flight, remaining behind for an MRI of his injured forearm. According to the NFL Network, no fracture was determined, though it’s still unknown what DeVito, who took a later flight to Dallas to join the team, has or how long it might keep him from playing.
DeVito told reporters on Tuesday that his whole body was sore after his first NFL start this season, and he felt that if the game had been on Sunday, he might have been able to go.
He was supposed to go through the pre-game warmup, but it appears he wasn't able to do so. . Therefore, the decision was made to go with Drew Lock as the starter and Tim Boyle as the backup, with DeVito dressing in the event Lock and Boyle get injured.
Cornerback Tae Banks (rib), listed as questionable for the game, is also an injury-related scratch. The Giants are expected to start Adoree’ Jackson and Cor’Dale Flott as their cornerbacks.
The Giants’ inactive list includes offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemuor, who was declared out on Wednesday with a quad injury, offensive lineman Jake Kubas, defensive back Anthony Johnson, Jr., cornerback Tre Hawkins III, and tight end Greg Dulcich.
The Cowboys will be missing several banged-up starters for this game, including starting cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin/knee), listed as questionable on this week’s injury report.
Diggs, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, is also dealing with a calf injury for the last month, which per Jon Machota of The Athletic, citing Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones, is actually a tear in his calf.
Other injured Cowboys who have been scratched for this game include linebacker Eric Kendricks (groin/shoulder), guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee), and tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion).
The Cowboys' healthy scratches are running back Deuce Vaughn, receiver Ryan Flournoy, and cornerback Andrew Booth.