Tommy DeVito Shines, At Peace in Potential NY Giants Swan Song
East Rutherford, N.J. - Unlike the ending of The Sopranos, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito's potential final moments on-screen in New Jersey were a little more eventful than a cut-to-black.
DeVito had himself a night in his potential blue finale when the Giants closed out their 2025 preseason slate with a 42-10 trouncing of the New England Patriots on Thursday night. The Cedar Grove, NJ native completed 17-of-20 passes for 198 yards in the second half, the Giants (3-0) scoring on each of DeVito's first three drives under center to create a fateful finale that sent the local crowd at MetLife Stadium home happy.
"For me, it was really focusing on this game," DeVito said in the aftermath. "Any time you go on the field, no matter where you are, especially being undrafted, you're performing for all other 31 organizations as well.
“It's important to do that and be where your feet are. Right now, this is where I am, so that's what I'm going to do each day in and day out. I'll let my agent and everything else handle itself if that time were to come."
The end of the preseason slate may finally signal the end of the man nicknamed "Cutlets" and an alum of Ramsey's Don Bosco Prep that provided fleeting moments of levity amidst the Giants' recent foundering.
By now, no Giants fan needs a reminder of the saga's origins, begun when injuries and inconsistency forced a young North Jersey fan with Italian heritage into action after entering the league as an undrafted project out of Syracuse and Illinois.
Lighthearted discussions about the viral potential of a quarterback room featuring DeVito, Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston have been popular in Giants circles but have mostly avoided the inevitable reality that no team is going to keep four flingers on its active roster.
With rookie Jaxson Dart having had his own night and having delivered a preseason that boasted of future promise for the regular season, that likely makes DeVito the odd man out.
If Thursday was truly the end, DeVito felt he at least went out on a "fun" note. Facing a potential swan song was hardly out of the ordinary for DeVito, who has survived several roster cutdowns from the moment he entered Giants camp in 2023.
"It's been a little while since I've gotten some good time to be able to go in there and play. The first preseason had two drives, and the last one was just one. So to be able to have not a set amount of time, felt good to be able to go out there and play football again," DeVito noted.
"I think about that in the sense of every time you go on the field, you never know what's going to be your last. Having the rollercoaster I've had in the past with injuries and playing performance, whatever it is, every time I go out, I try to put my all because I never know when it is going to be my last."
Agent Sean Stellato, who gained a following of his own amidst DeVito-mania, will no doubt ensure that Thursday's game film finds a spot on the desks of the NFL's 31 general managers.
Thursday was a rare designated DeVito showcase, and he took advantage of the opportunity with a calm, collected demeanor that added to the Giants' late summer offensive explosion.
The most prominent highlight came in the penultimate minute of the third, when DeVito's short toss was turned into a 41-yard breakout to end zone glory for Jonathan Ward.
DeVito would also find Thomas Fidone and Greg Dulcich for red zone tallies that further inflated the Giants' giant lead. The latter score to Hyatt was the capper of an 89-yard drive that saw DeVito shake off a third down with a 38-yard pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
Perhaps sensing the aura of finality that Thursday carried, Giants fans warmly greeted DeVito upon his entry with a warm ovation. It allowed DeVito to go out in a fashion that would make another Italian-American legend of the Garden State proud: his way.
"It was appreciated to go out and execute, still things to clean up, but felt good getting some time with two whole quarters to go out and play and feel the energy, excitement, and love for the game again," DeVito declared.
