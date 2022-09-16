Behind Enemy Lines with All Panthers Publisher Schuyler Callihan

As the New York Giants wrap up preparations for their 2022 regular-season home opener against the Carolina Panthers, we check in with All Panthers publisher Schuyler Callihan to get the low-down on the Giants' next opponent.

What has been the biggest difference on offense under Ben McAdoo from last year?

Schuyler Callihan: It's still really early to tell, but they are doing a much better job of spreading the ball out rather than just keying in on one receiver. Some of that may be a factor of Baker Mayfield being the quarterback instead of Sam Darnold, but it is something McAdoo preaches.

Probably the biggest difference is his ability to make in-game adjustments. The Panthers struggled to score a year ago in the second halves of games, particularly in the third quarter. After a slow start in Week 1 against the Browns, the offense figured things out and put up 17 points in the fourth quarter.

It’s been reported that running back Christian McCaffrey's reps is being managed as he returns from injury. Do you think this will continue against the Giants, and if so, roughly what kind of workload do you anticipate him having?

Schuyler Callihan: I wouldn't say his workload is being managed, although that has been the perception. I think they are just being extremely cautious when they give him his touches. They felt like they could throw the ball on Cleveland, and they kept going to the air early despite not getting the desired results.

A big reason why McCaffrey had very few touches compared to his norm was due to the offense constantly playing behind the chains, getting in 2nd and longs and 3rd and longs. I think we'll see him around 20 touches this week.

Rookie left tackle Ickey Ekwonu had a rough outing last week. Was there a common thread in his issues?

Schuyler Callihan: According to Matt Rhule, both sacks were not 100 percent his fault. He was supposed to get help with a chip on the first one, but it was a whiff. For the second sack, Rhule blamed Mayfield, saying that the ball should have been out quicker on a three-step drop in that situation.

That said, you could still see the pass-pro issues throughout the game. From what I saw on tape, a lot of it was just technique and hand placement.

Who are the most underrated players on the offense and defense, and why?

Schuyler Callihan: On offense, receiver Shi Smith. Smith was selected in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft and failed to make much of an impact as a rookie. He spent most of the year as a healthy scratch, playing only one game.

He has flourished in Ben McAdoo's offense dating back to OTAs and minicamp, making plays all over the place. The coaching staff initially thought he would be strictly used in the slot, but he's lined up on the perimeter and done damage too. With Terrace Marshall struggling to find playing time, Smith could work his way into being the No. 3 WR.

Offensive lineman Brady Christensen is another underrated guy on offense. This guy is going to be a stud. He was the highest-graded left tackle by Pro Football Focus coming out of college, but Coach Rhule didn't like the idea of leaving him at his normal position thanks to his "short" arms.

He started at right tackle behind Taylor Moton, then flipped back over to his normal position, and started the final three games of the 2021 season at left tackle. He played extremely well in those games, considering the elite pass rushers he faced from New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

Now, he's settled in at left guard with Ekwonu flanked to his left. It may take him some time to get comfortable playing on the inside, but he will be one of the better guards in the league by the end of his rookie contract.

On defense, linebacker Frankie Luvu is underrated. The Panthers added Luvu for depth and to help the special teams until last year. They didn't know at the time how good of a linebacker he was. He saw very limited action with the Jets, but Carolina took a chance on him, and it's safe to say they found a hidden gem.

In 2021, Luvu only played in certain defensive packages, but it seemed like every time he was in the game, he was recording a sack, forcing a fumble, notching a tackle for loss, hitting the quarterback, or blocking a punt. He was always around the ball.

Haason Reddick's decision to leave in free agency allowed Luvu to slide into a starting role, and he's embraced it. He may not be a Pro Bowl-caliber backer, but he's consistent.

I'll also go with cornerback C.J. Henderson. The Panthers have some really good corners, and depending on who you ask, there may not be a better top three cornerback grouping in the league.

Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn get all of the attention, and rightfully so, but Henderson deserves to be talked about more. I think he had the best preseason/training camp of all the corners. Aside from the one bad play where he panicked on a deep ball and tackled the receiver in the end zone, he had a solid Week 1.

Which matchup against the Giants concerns you the most?

Schuyler Callihan: Giants interior OL vs. Panthers interior DL/linebackers. The Panthers struggled to stop the run in Week 1, much of which can be attributed to poor gap discipline and just flat-out lining up wrong.

Derrick Brown and Matt Ioannidis were pushed around all game and failed to win at the point of attack. Carolina had 18 missed tackles against the Browns, which equated to 190 yards after contact. That's not ideal when facing Saquon Barkley and a Giants rushing attack that just averaged over seven yards per carry against Tennessee.

Join the Giants Country Community