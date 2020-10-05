Daniel Jones Commits Another Costly Turnover in Giants Loss to Rams

The New York Giants were only 18 yards away from a chance to tie the game on their last offensive drive, but then quarterback Daniel Jones ended that hope with his latest untimely mistake.

Jones, who had avoided turning the ball over throughout the game to that point, ended up telegraphing his final throw of the game to wide receiver Damion Ratley, the pass intercepted by Rams cornerback Darious Williams.

Jones was off-balance when he made the pass as he threw it on the run, but with him staring down his receiver, a bad habit that he can't seem to shake from his college days, the mistake in the red zone was costly.

While it's easy to blame Jones, credit must be given to Williams, who admitted after the game that he diagnosed the pass based on what he'd seen the Giants offense do earlier in the game.

"During that drive, I kind of felt they were going to come back to it because I kind of slowed up on a dig route," Williams said. "So basically just seeing that play, seeing him, the release, the stem, everything, I knew that was kind of [Ratley's] play. But at the end of the day, luckily I just made a play on it."

Williams certainly left an impression on Jones about the risk associated with throwing the ball his way.

Jones and the Giants could have avoided Williams leaving that impression by making a more accurate pass, as the bird-dogged attempt was only the latest in his line of costly mistakes this season.

"I just can't force the ball in those situations," Jones said. "At the end of the game with a chance to score and go for two to tie up the game and not do that is certainly frustrating."

The interception was Jones' fifth of the season and his seventh overall turnover.

The Giants haven't gotten away with any of Jones' turnovers either, as each one has either cost them a chance to score points in the red zone or ultimately led to points for their opponents.

Jones only has two touchdown passes this season and hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

"We got to score more points," Jones said. "We all realize that and it's about scoring touchdowns when we get down there."

While Jones had several bad games and costly mistakes as a rookie, his start to 2020 has featured a floor that simply wasn't as low last year.

Jones never started a game without throwing at least one touchdown pass as a rookie in 2019, let alone three in a row he tallied up this year.

Whether Jones and the coaches can turn this skid around will weigh heavily on the team's future success.