New York Giants at Miami Dolphins: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants at Miami Dolphins.

By now, the New York Giants should be used to entering a critical game short-staffed on offense.

Then again, what they're currently experiencing is ridiculous.

There will be no Daniel Jones or Adoree' Jackson. Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard are doubtful to make it, and Kyle Rudolph and Nate Solder appear to be game-time decisions.

Seriously, this Giants injury situation is ridiculous. Still, while it might seem like the injury bug is thwarting the team's efforts to go a mini-run here to finish with more than six wins, the Giants have been their own worst enemy this season with the mistakes and the shortcomings that have sabotaged their efforts.

That all being said, the Giants will get yet another chance to show that they're finally heading in the right direction when they face the Dolphins this afternoon.

Last week against the Eagles, the Giants finally didn't beat themselves. And although they are missing several key players, if they play fundamentally sound, complementary football, it won't matter who they're missing because of injury.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Dolphins.

Game information: New York Giants (4-7) at Miami Dolphins (5-7)

Regular Season Series History: This is the 10th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants leading the series, 7-2. The Giants are 3-0 against the Dolphins in Miami and have won the last four matchups overall. The two teams last met on Dec. 15, 2019, when the Giants defeated the Dolphins, 36-20, at home. The two teams also made history by being the first participants in the NFL's International Bowl held in London back in 2007.

Date/Time: Sunday, December 5, at 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV: FOX. Play-by-Play: Chris Meyers. Analyst: Daryl Johnston. Reporter: Jen Hale

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Referee: Brad Allen

