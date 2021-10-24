Giants Game Day Injury Report: Giants Should Have Some Injured Playmakers Available

Some positive injury news? Hey, the Giants will take what they can get.

Barring any last-minute setbacks, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and receivers John Ross III and Darius Slayton are all expected to be available for today's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Receiver Sterling Shepard will be a game-time decision.

Engram (calf), Slayton (hamstring), Ross (hamstring), and Shepard (hamstring) were all listed as questionable on the Giants' Friday injury report. On Thursday, Engram and Shepard were added to the injury report, both practicing to varying degrees on Thursday and Friday.

The Giants will take whatever they can get as far as help on the offensive side of the ball where they will be missing running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle).

Barkley, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, has an outside chance of being ready to play next week when the Giants face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

The Giants signed receiver David Sills V from their practice squad to provide depth at receiver for this week's game against the Panthers.

They will also be without starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), who landed on injured reserve this week. Matt Peart will get the start at left tackle, and Nate Solder will start at right tackle.

Defensively, the Giants are expected to be without defensive tackle Danny Shelton (pec), who was listed as doubtful on the team's injury report. New York elevated defensive tackle David Moa from the practice squad to provide depth at that spot, especially with the Panthers expected to run the ball this week.

New York also elevated inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney from the practice squad after adding inside linebacker Tae Crowder to the injury report on Saturday. Crowder is listed as questionable for today's game but is expected to be active.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.