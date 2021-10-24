Giants Game Day Injury Report: Giants Should Have Some Injured Playmakers Available
Barring any last-minute setbacks, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and receivers John Ross III and Darius Slayton are all expected to be available for today's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Receiver Sterling Shepard will be a game-time decision.
Engram (calf), Slayton (hamstring), Ross (hamstring), and Shepard (hamstring) were all listed as questionable on the Giants' Friday injury report. On Thursday, Engram and Shepard were added to the injury report, both practicing to varying degrees on Thursday and Friday.
The Giants will take whatever they can get as far as help on the offensive side of the ball where they will be missing running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle).
Barkley, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, has an outside chance of being ready to play next week when the Giants face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
Giants Game Day Injury Report: Giants Should Have Some Injured Playmakers Available
Some positive injury news? Hey, the Giants will take what they can get.
New York Giants Week 7: Why They Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Prediction
The New York Giants Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers is probably the last of the winnable games they have on their schedule for a while. Can they pull it off?
New York Giants: How To Watch Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Regular-Season Game 7
Here are the TV, radio, and betting details for this week's Giants-Panthers Week 7 regular season game.
The Giants signed receiver David Sills V from their practice squad to provide depth at receiver for this week's game against the Panthers.
They will also be without starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), who landed on injured reserve this week. Matt Peart will get the start at left tackle, and Nate Solder will start at right tackle.
Defensively, the Giants are expected to be without defensive tackle Danny Shelton (pec), who was listed as doubtful on the team's injury report. New York elevated defensive tackle David Moa from the practice squad to provide depth at that spot, especially with the Panthers expected to run the ball this week.
New York also elevated inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney from the practice squad after adding inside linebacker Tae Crowder to the injury report on Saturday. Crowder is listed as questionable for today's game but is expected to be active.
More from Giants Country
- Why the Giants Need to Be Sellers with Trade Deadline Approaching
- New York Giants Week 7 Opponent First Look: Carolina Panthers Offense
- New York Giants Week 7 Opponent First Look: Carolina Panthers Defense
- New York Giants: Week 7 Storylines to Watch
- Giants' High-risk High Reward Plan Going Up in Smoke
- New York Giants Musings on the Week that Was and What's Ahead
- New York Giants Run Defense Put on Notice By Carolina
- New York Giants: Five Keys to an Upset Week 7 Win vs. Carolina
- Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions Answered by All Panthers Publisher Schuyler Callihan
- New York Giants Week 7: Why They Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Prediction
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel
Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.