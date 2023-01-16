Giants Injury Update: Azeez Ojulari, Jason Pinnock

The Giants have two key defenders leave the game early due to injury. Here's what we know about their injuries.

New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari told reporters postgame that he took a knee to his quad and could not play through the injury. Ojulari was to have tests done on Monday to determine the extent of his injury, but the hope is that he suffered a contusion instead of a strain.

Meanwhile, defensive back Jason Pinnock, injured during a special teams tackle when he took a shot to his abdomen, was evaluated at a local hospital as a precautionary.

He returned to the Giants' locker room after the game and was to fly back with the team on its charter. According to a Giants team spokesperson, Pinnock felt better after his evaluation/treatment at the hospital.

