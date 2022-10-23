New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The Giants did it again. They took down the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 in another comeback victory. The Giants now have a 5-1 record and are second in the NFC East division. They are a surprise team thus far, but rookie head coach Brian Daboll is keeping this team focused on going 1-0 every week.

The Giants head to Jacksonville this week to take on the 2-4 Jaguars. According to SI Sportsbook, Jacksonville is a 3.5-point favorite in this game. Being underdogs yet again, this Giants team likes to be just that. Every time the Giants were underdogs this season, they’ve won.

The Jaguars are no easy task, however. Jacksonville comes in with the ninth-best rushing offense, averaging 136.7 yards per game on the ground. Their defense is filled with young, ascending talent, such as the number-one overall pick Travon Walker and outside linebacker Josh Allen.

The Giants will also face a familiar foe in tight end Evan Engram. Engram was the Giants’ 2017 first-round draft pick and spent five seasons with the team, totaling 262 receptions for 2,828 yards and 16 touchdowns. Engram currently has 24 receptions for 208 yards with the Jaguars, so it will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Wink Martindale takes Engram out of Jacksonville’s game plan.

New York Giants (5-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

Date/Time: Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 1pm ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Regular Season History: The Giants and Jaguars have met seven times, with Jacksonville leading the series 4-3. Their last matchup came in Week 1 of the 2018 season, with the Jaguars edging out a 20-15 victory. That matchup was running back Saquon Barkley’s first career game, where he ended up scoring his first NFL touchdown. The Giants’ last victory against the Jaguars came in 2010, when they won 24-20.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Play-By-Play. Mark Schlereth, Analyst. Kristina Pink, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channel 387 and SiriusXM App: 823

Spread: New York Giants +3.5 (-125) | Jacksonville Jaguars -3.5 (+105)



(The Giants are 1-6 (14.3%) in spread bets in their last seven games against JAX.)

Moneyline: Giants (+140) | Jacksonville Jaguars (-167)

Total: 43.5 - Giants Over (+100) | Jacksonville Jaguars Under (-118)

First Touchdown Scorers (From SI Sportsbook)

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +520

RB Travis Etienne (JAX): +725

RB James Robinson (JAX): +775

WR Christian Kirk (JAX): +850

WR Zay Jones (JAX): +1150

Injury Report

NYG CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf): OUT

NYG WR Kenny Golladay (knee): OUT

NYG WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring): OUT

NYG OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf): OUT

NYG OLB Oshane Ximines (quad): OUT

NYG OL Jon Feliciano (groin): Questionable

NYG S Jason Pinnock (ankle): Questionable

JAX WR Jamal Agnew (knee): OUT

JAX CB Shaquill Griffin (back): OUT

JAX DL Folorunso Fatukasi (quad): Questionable

JAX DT Davon Hamilton (foot): Questionable

JAX WR Marvin Jones Jr (hamstring): Questionable

JAX LB Foye Oluokun (calf): Questionable

Referee: Tra Blake

