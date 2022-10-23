Skip to main content

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

Here’s everything you need to know about the Giants’ Week 7 matchup in Jacksonville.

The Giants did it again. They took down the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 in another comeback victory. The Giants now have a 5-1 record and are second in the NFC East division. They are a surprise team thus far, but rookie head coach Brian Daboll is keeping this team focused on going 1-0 every week.

The Giants head to Jacksonville this week to take on the 2-4 Jaguars. According to SI Sportsbook, Jacksonville is a 3.5-point favorite in this game. Being underdogs yet again, this Giants team likes to be just that. Every time the Giants were underdogs this season, they’ve won.

The Jaguars are no easy task, however. Jacksonville comes in with the ninth-best rushing offense, averaging 136.7 yards per game on the ground. Their defense is filled with young, ascending talent, such as the number-one overall pick Travon Walker and outside linebacker Josh Allen.

The Giants will also face a familiar foe in tight end Evan Engram. Engram was the Giants’ 2017 first-round draft pick and spent five seasons with the team, totaling 262 receptions for 2,828 yards and 16 touchdowns. Engram currently has 24 receptions for 208 yards with the Jaguars, so it will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Wink Martindale takes Engram out of Jacksonville’s game plan.

Be sure to check in with Giants Country during and after the game for complete coverage.

New York Giants (5-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

Date/Time: Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 1pm ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Regular Season History: The Giants and Jaguars have met seven times, with Jacksonville leading the series 4-3. Their last matchup came in Week 1 of the 2018 season, with the Jaguars edging out a 20-15 victory. That matchup was running back Saquon Barkley’s first career game, where he ended up scoring his first NFL touchdown. The Giants’ last victory against the Jaguars came in 2010, when they won 24-20.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Play-By-Play. Mark Schlereth, Analyst. Kristina Pink, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channel 387 and SiriusXM App: 823

Spread: New York Giants +3.5 (-125) | Jacksonville Jaguars -3.5 (+105)

(The Giants are 1-6 (14.3%) in spread bets in their last seven games against JAX.)

Moneyline: Giants (+140) | Jacksonville Jaguars (-167)

Total: 43.5 - Giants Over (+100) | Jacksonville Jaguars Under (-118)

Coverage from Giants Country

First Touchdown Scorers (From SI Sportsbook)

  • RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +520
  • RB Travis Etienne (JAX): +725
  • RB James Robinson (JAX): +775
  • WR Christian Kirk (JAX): +850
  • WR Zay Jones (JAX): +1150

Injury Report

  • NYG CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf): OUT
  • NYG WR Kenny Golladay (knee): OUT
  • NYG WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring): OUT
  • NYG OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf): OUT
  • NYG OLB Oshane Ximines (quad): OUT
  • NYG OL Jon Feliciano (groin): Questionable
  • NYG S Jason Pinnock (ankle): Questionable
  • JAX WR Jamal Agnew (knee): OUT
  • JAX CB Shaquill Griffin (back): OUT
  • JAX DL Folorunso Fatukasi (quad): Questionable
  • JAX DT Davon Hamilton (foot): Questionable
  • JAX WR Marvin Jones Jr (hamstring): Questionable
  • JAX LB Foye Oluokun (calf): Questionable

Live Analytics: Get real-time updates, stats, graphs, and more via Fanalytix. No registration is required.

Referee: Tra Blake

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Giants
New York Giants

