New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles | How To Watch

The Giants are fresh off their first win of the season and are looking to gain some ground in the NFC East when they face the Eagles on Thursday night.

At stake for the Giants is a chance to jump into second place in the division and end a seven-game losing streak against their cross-state rivals.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming off back-to-back losses and are dealing with a handful of injuries to key players as tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, running back Miles Sanders, and wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey are all out for Philadelphia.

Can the Giants capitalize with a much-needed win?

Can the Giants capitalize with a much-needed win?

Game information: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Current Records: Giants 1-5 / Eagles 1-4-1

Date/Time: Thursday, October 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Adrian Hill

Money Line: Giants +195 Eagles -230 (via BetMGM)

Spread: -4.5

Over/Under: 45

Giants Injuries: WR C.J. Board (Out), DB Adrien Colbert (Out), LB Tae Crowder (Out), CB Darnay Holmes, WR Darius Slayton (Questionable), RB Dion Lewis

Eagles Injuries: OT Jack Driscoll (Out), TE Zach Ertz, S Marcus Epps (Probable), WR DeSean Jackson, Malik Jackson (Out), WR Alshon Jeffery (Out), OT Lane Johnson, CB Avonte Maddox, LB Duke Riley, RB Miles Sanders (Out), S K'Von Wallace (Out)

Giants - What to Watch For:

Aim for the seventh consecutive game with at least two sacks. The Giants 15.0 sacks through Week 6 are tied for 5th in the NFC.

Look to improve to 216-174-10 all-time in October.

Darius Slayton aims for third consecutive game with at least four receptions and 50 receiving yards vs. Philadelphia.

Evan Engram needs 57 yards receiving (1,943) to reach 2,000 for his career.

Graham Gano needs one 50+ yd field goals (4) to surpass Aldrick Rosas (4 in 2018) and Josh Brown (4 in 2014) for most 50+yd field goals in a season in franchise history.

Goal to Go: Focus

"I've told the players from the very beginning of the season, it's a long year. If you get too focused on looking down at the end stretch at this point right here, you don't see the light at the end of the tunnel. We have to keep grinding week by week, but the focus stays on going 1-0 each week."

--Head Coach Joe Judge on his message to the players this week.