New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here is everything you need to know about the New York Giants Week 11 Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Talk about a welcome back from the bye type of game.

The New York Giants, who are 17-23 in games played after a bye, will look to carry forth the bit of momentum they started before the break in their schedule, that momentum being wins in two of their last three games.

Ah, but it won't be easy for the Giants. First, they have a Monday night date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions. And Monday Night Football appearances just haven't worked out well for the Giants from a historical perspective as they are 25-44-1 overall and 16-31-1 on the road.

But take heart, Giants fans. New York is facing Tom Brady, a guaranteed first-ballot Hall of Famer whenever he decides he's had enough. For as good as Brady is, the Giants have historically managed to play his teams closely, with one exception, that coming early in his career, in which they lost by double-digit scores.

Otherwise, the Giants have played it tight against Brady, and if they can do so again tonight and come out with an upset win, it could very well be a turning point in their 2021 season.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Bucs.

Game information: New York Giants (3-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

Regular Season Series History: This is the 24th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants leading the series, 15-8. The teams have met each of the last four seasons, most recently in Week 8 of the 2020 season when the Giants fell to the Buccaneers, 25-23, in East Rutherford. The Giants have won three of the last four meetings in Tampa.

Giants on Monday Night Football: The Giants are 25-44-1 on Monday Night Football and are 16-31-1 in MFN games played on the road.

Date/Time: Monday, November 22, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Play-by-Play. Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, Analysts. Lisa Salters, Sideline.)

ESPN 2 will air the "ManningCast," an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast featuring Eli and Peyton Manning.

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +10.5 (-110) | Tampa Bay Buccaneers -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: New York Giants (+410) | Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-549)

Total: 50 – New York Giants Over (-110) | Tampa Bay Buccaneers Under (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

RB Leonard Fournette (TBY) +600

WR Mike Evans (TBY) +650

WR Chris Godwin (TBY) +675

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG) +825

TE Rob Gronkowski (TBY) +1050

WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) +1550

WR Kadarius Toney (NYG_ +1700

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

