How to Watch NY Giants at New England Patriots Week 13 Game

For the past few weeks, there have been many changes in the New York Giants organization, whose 2025 season has once again fallen out of any meaningfulness in the final stretch.

It started on the heels of their loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 10, when the Giants lost rookie quarterback sensation Jaxson Dart to a concussion and would have to face the reality of advancing through their next football games without his budding dual-threat presence, which was at least making their offense watchable again.

Since then, there have been a couple of major changes to the team’s coaching staff, beginning with the dismissal of head coach Brian Daboll and then defensive coordinator Shane Bowen following a couple more horrendous defensive collapses that cost the Giants some potential victories against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in two close finishes.

As much as they have done a decent job at surviving the winds of change, it might be a welcome breath of fresh air for the Giants to finally establish some consistency as they roll into the final stretch of their slate.

They can now settle into their new roles among their remaining staff and are poised to get back at Dart in their next matchup, which will have a lot of eyes watching to see how they respond.

That being their final primetime contest of the year, as they ship off to Foxborough to visit the red-hot New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

While the Giants aren’t headed on the same path as their opponent as the calendar flips to December, the rare meetings between the two franchises always come with a little more meaning.

The Giants have built some fond memories by conquering the Patriots twice in the last quarter-century in two Super Bowls that featured the epic quarterback battles between Eli Manning and Tom Brady.

In the past couple of seasons, the Giants have had enough quality talent to stave off their rival and steal some extra wins in the series despite not boasting the best records.

With those two legendary signal callers’ careers behind them, the two teams have been on their own long journeys of trying to reestablish themselves with young quarterbacks whom they hope can become the next long-term answers at the helm.

The Patriots, owning the best record in the NFL at 10-2, are seemingly ahead of the Giants amid their second campaign with Drake Maye, who has taken an incredible jump under the tutelage of first-year head coach Mike Vrabel.

Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft, has been holding company in the top 5 passers in the league with a 71.0% completion percentage for 3,130 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions while averaging a whopping 260.8 yards per contest and throwing at least two passing touchdowns in eight of his twelve starts.

With Maye’s heroics and an upgraded offensive arsenal, the Patriots have risen from the basement of the league in 2024 to a top 10 placement in the major aerial metrics.

Above all, they can create an abundance of explosive plays that lead to the large number of points they have put up this season.

The Giants will certainly have a tough task extinguishing the good times of the Patriots' offense as they attempt to resolve their lingering defensive woes, which have caused a handful of their 10 losses.

On defense, the Patriots can be a bear as well, limiting opponents to short drives and playing excellent coverage on late downs that make it tough to sniff out payday on them.

The one element that could work against them is that they haven’t faced a talented dual-threat gunslinger like Dart this season, one whose athleticism and confidence to take off with the ball can pose unique problems for an opposing defense.

That is why the Giants and their fans should be excited to finally have their quarterback prodigy back after a two-game stint on the sidelines.

It won’t be easy to hang around with the Patriots' high-powered attack, but they’ve shown themselves to compete when Dart is in control and is receiving good protection up front from the offensive line, which has also looked fairly good.

Perhaps Dart will prove himself again to be the missing piece that ends their six-game losing skid and helps the organization match their win total from last season as they look to finish the campaign with some pride and an eye towards what talent they can rely on in the future.

How to Watch/Listen

Who: New York Giants (2-10) vs New England Patriots (10-2)

New York Giants (2-10) vs New England Patriots (10-2) What: First meeting since Nov. 26th, 2023, between the two teams, Giants won 10-7

First meeting since Nov. 26th, 2023, between the two teams, Giants won 10-7 When: Monday, December 1st, 2025, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, December 1st, 2025, at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA TV: ESPN - Joe Buck, Play-by-Play. Troy Aikman, Analyst. Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge, Sideline.

- Joe Buck, Play-by-Play. Troy Aikman, Analyst. Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge, Sideline. Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline

WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline Referee: Shawn Smith

Jan 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; A pair of New England Patriots helmets sit in front of the podium before a press conference at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Series History

This week's matchup marks the 15th all-time meeting between the Giants and Patriots, dating back to the 1970 NFL season when New England first had its roots as the Boston Patriots before the franchise name was altered at the end of that year.

That history also includes two postseason contests that do not need to be recalled if one is a true fan of the sport and its biggest games.

Those two games, Super Bowl XLII in the 2007 season and Super Bowl XLVI in the 2011 season, were championship battles that went the Giants' way, as they upset the Patriots twice in four years to earn their two most recent titles in franchise history.

Outside of those unforgettable moments, the all-time series enters Monday night's meeting tied at 7-7 with the Giants taking two of the last four regular-season games since that second Super Bowl face-off.

The last game took place in the 2023 season, when quarterback Tommy DeVito, now with the Patriots, led New York to a tight 10-7 victory on the rainy turf at MetLife Stadium.

Latest Odds (via FanDuel):

Spread: Giants +7.5, Patriots -7.5

MoneyLine: Giants +295, Lions -370

Over/Under: O/U 46.5 points

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

