New York Giants Blue-White Scrimmage Live Blog

Jackson Thompson

The Giants are set to hold their second scrimmage of training camp tonight at MetLife Stadium. 

The Giants roster is all but set heading into the season as a handful of young and unproven players will have the chance to impress the coaching staff and claim a roster spot.  

Which players will step up and shine bright under the lights? Follow along for updates all night long.

Touchdown Wayne Gallman

Running back Wayne Gallman takes a run 43 yards to the endzone behind solid second-team blocking. Rookie guard Shane Lemieux had a very notable block on the play. 

Cautious Tackling

While the Giants are playing at game speed, they don't appear to be bringing the wood in terms of tackling, as they are playing a cautious brand of defense by not tackling to the ground. 

Slow Start for The Offense

Quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense goes three and out on the first drive of the game. 

 Dexter Lawrence got things started by batting down Daniel Jones' first pass attempt at the line of scrimmage.

A Moment of Solidarity

The Giants linked arms in two rows at midfield as a display of solidarity and reflection in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha Wisconsin.

A video calling for social justice reform played prior to a "moment of reflection on the state of our country” before the scrimmage.

No Evan Engram

Tight end Evan Engram will not be playing in tonight's scrimmage per the New York Daily News. The Giants are likely looking to minimize injury risk with their star tight end as he's missed 13 games to injury over the past two seasons.

Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo will get the bulk of first-team reps while Garrett Dickerson and Rysen John should also get a handful of opportunities. 

No Blake Martinez

Inside linebacker Blake Martinez has not taken the field after missing yesterday's practice with an unknown issue.

This will mean a lot of first-team reps for Ryan Connelly and Devante Downs.

