New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals | How and What To Watch in Week 14

This weekend when the Giants host the Arizona Cardinals, New York will have a chance to do something they haven't done since the 2016 season.

Even out its home record at 3-3.

If home is where the heart is, then MetLife Stadium hasn't exactly been a place of comfort for the Giants since that 2016 season when they recorded a 7-1 home-field record.

In each season since, the Giants finished with a 2-6 mark at home, not exactly something to brag about.

But if the Giants can take care of business against a reeling Cardinals team that has lost four out of their last five games, that will not only help the Giants stay atop of the NFC East (where if they win the division, they will host a game, by the way) but also get them into a groove since starting this weekend, three of their remaining four games are at home.

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Shannon Spake)

Game information: Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants

Current Records: Giants 5-7 / Cardinals 6-6

Date/Time: Sunday, December 13 at 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Ronald Tolbert

Money Line: Giants +125 // Cardinals -150 (via BetMGM)

Spread: +3 Giants (-106) / -3 Cardinals (-115)

Over/Under: O 46.5 (-106), Cardinals / U46.5 (-115), Giants

Giants Injuries:

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) – Questionable

ILB Blake Martinez (back) – Questionable

CB Darnay Holmes (knee) – Questionable

OT Matt Peart (ankle) – Questionable

Cardinals Injuries:

S Jalen Thompson (ankle) – Out

OL Kevin Beachum (ankle) – Questionable

LB DeVondre Campbell (ankle) – Questionable

RB Keyon Drake (hip) – Questionable

K Zane Gonzalez (back) – Questionable

WR DeAndre Hopkins (neck/back) – Questionable

LB Isaiah Simmons (neck/back) – Questionable

Giants - What to Watch For:

The Giants aim for their eighth consecutive game rushing for at least 100 yards, and their fifth consecutive win.

The Giants aim for their 13th consecutive game with at least 2.0 sacks. The Giants 32.0 sacks through Week 13 are tied for 8th in the NFL.

The Giants aim for their third consecutive game forcing a turnover. The Giants’ 20 takeaways are tied for 3rd in the NFL.

Daniel Jones aims for 2nd consecutive season with at least 3,000 passing yards.

Leonard Williams needs 1.5 sacks (8.5) to reach 10.0 this season. Last week at Seattle, Williams surpassed his career-high of 7.5 sacks (2016). The last time a defensive lineman had at least 10.0 sacks was in 2017 (Jason Pierre-Paul).

Goal to Go: Forward Progress

The NFL has recently begun distributing weekly playoff scenarios outlining what teams have to do to clinch a postseason berth. But absent from that report, at least so far, has been anything indicating how the tight NFC East race needs to shake out before a division winner is declared.

That's just fine with Giants head coach Joe Judge, whose stance about the playoffs hasn't changed from Day 1.

“There are still things we have to have a lot of improvement on and consistency going forward. We’re far from where we need to be or want to be as a team. There’s a lot of work ahead of us," he said earlier this week.

For Judge, that progress has been all about eliminating mistakes, sharpening the fundamentals, and increasing the cohesiveness.

This is a Giants team that, remember, not much was expected but is also one that has come such a long way from the earlier part of the season where little things would pop up at cost the Giants opportunities to win games.

Many of those issues have been cleaned up since, and the Giants are on a four-game winning streak. They have also matched their highest season win total of five games, last accomplished in 2018 when they went 5-11.

That's all encouraging indeed, but at the end of the day, Judge is only interested in whether the team is better when the season draws to a close than it was when he first started working with it. And if that means they get an extra week or two to prove that via a postseason berth, Judge will no doubt take it.

