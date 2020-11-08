New York Giants Vs. Washington Football Team | Gameday Blog and Discussion

The Giants (1-7) have a chance to get back in the win column against the one opponent they've seemed to find their only smidgens of success against in recent years: the Washington Football Team (2-5).

The Giants are 3-0 against the WFT in the Daniel Jones era, their most recent victory being a narrow 20-19 thriller in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

That win came thanks to a failed gamble by Washington head coach Ron Rivera to go for two after a would-be tying touchdown with no time left in the fourth quarter.

The Giant defense held for the one play and came out with the nail-biting one-point win, but since then, they've been on the opposite end of two close games, losing by one point and two points to the Eagles and Bucs, respectively.

Can the Giants continue their dominance over the WFT? It all gets started shortly after 1 PM ET, so join in on the discussion below with your fellow Giants fans as led by Giants Country writer Jackson Thompson (@Jacksonbht), who will update you throughout the game.

Giants: What to Watch For Today