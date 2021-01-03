New York Giants Week 17 Inactives and Projected Lineup Changes

NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

New York Giants Week 17 Inactive Report and Projected Lineup Changes

Receiver Golden Tate gave it a go, but barring the Giants hitting the playoffs and Tate recovering from a calf injury, he might very well have played his last down as a Giant. Plus a look at the rest of the Giants' Week 17 inactive list and projected lineup changes.
Author:
Publish date:

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, is inactive this week for the Giants' regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tate injured his calf in practice two weeks ago and ended up missing last week's game against the Ravens.

Although head coach Joe Judge said Wednesday that Tate "has been encouraging" and was "further ahead than we thought it be," Tate's movement obviously wasn't enough to convince the medics that he could make it for this game.

Tate finished the 2020 season having played in 12 games with four starts. He caught 35 out of 52 pass targets for 388 yards and two touchdowns, the yardage total being the third-lowest in his career. Tate, it is anticipated, will be a salary cap cut this coming off-season.

Kicker/punter Ryan Santoso, whom the Giants designated as their standard practice squad elevation, is also inactive. The elevation of Santoso on Saturday was a surprise, but it had nothing to do with the statuses of kicker Graham Gano or punter Riley Dixon.

Santoso will revert to the practice squad after the game, and if the Giants are eliminated from the playoff hunt, his contract will expire this week. The Giants will have the option of offering him a reserve/futures contract for 2021, which, as the Top 51 salary cap rule kicks in, likely will not count against the team's top 51 highest salaries.

The rest of the Giants inactive list contains the familiar names, including offensive tackle Jackson Barton, offensive lineman Ryan Murphy, defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, and defensive back Madre Harper.

Rookie linebacker TJ Brunson is active for the first time since Week 16. He'll presumably contribute on special teams.

Also active is outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, who was activated from injured reserve Saturday. The Giants are hoping Fackrell gives a boost to their sagging pass rush.

The Giants are also believed to be planning to deploy Julian Love more at outside cornerback instead of Isaac Yiadom

Yiadom has struggled, particularly in zone coverage which was never a strong suit of his. He's allowed six of 10 pass targets to be completed for 82 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games and has zero pass breakups. The last time Yiadom broke up a pass breakup was back in Week 13.

With Eli Penny (undisclosed illness) on injured reserve, rookie Shane Lemieux will likely line up on some plays that utilize the fullback. Lemieux has worked from the backfield before in this season. The Giants have also used tight end Kaden Smith from the backfield in some packages.

Here is the Cowboys list of inactive players for today's game.

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 17 Inactives and Projected Lineup Changes

Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to throw from the pocket in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Week 17 Gameday Blog & Analysis

Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cowboys runing back Rony Pollard  (20) runs the ball against New York Giants free safety Adrian Colbert (34) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, Week 17 | How and What To Watch

fackrell
Transactions

Giants Transactions | Kyler Fackrell, Madre Harper Activated Off Injured Reserve

New York Giants offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) talks n the huddle before a play in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime.
News

How Giants O-line's Chemistry Was Challenged in 2020

Xavier McKinney
News

New York Giants Notebook: McKinney's Growth, A New Way of Coaching and More

A black cat runs onto the field during the first half of Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 9 on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford.
News

Why the Giants Will Beat the Cowboys, Why They Won't and What Will Happen

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis (18) during the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20.
News

Dante Pettis Reveals Why He's Been Slow to Crack into Giants Lineup

Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
News

NFLPA President JC Tretter Favors Dropping Off-season Program