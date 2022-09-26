New York Giants' Week 3 Inactive Report: Leonard Williams to Miss First NFL Career Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams will miss his first NFL start due to injury this week as the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Williams sprained his MCL last week in the third quarter of the Giants' 19-16 win over Carolina. He could not practice all last week, remaining inside to receive treatment on his ailing knee. He was listed as doubtful on the injury report.

It's unclear how long Williams will be sidelined, but head coach Brian Daboll expressed hope that Williams, who last year gutted out a painful triceps injury over the last quarter of the season, is a fast healer.

Williams has appeared in 114 career games since entering the league as the Jets' No. 1 draft pick in 2015. The Giants elevated Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad to provide extra depth on the defensive line.

Receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), also listed as doubtful on this week's injury report, is also inactive. Toney has appeared in just 12 of 20 career games for the Giants. He'll join fellow receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list, which could open the door for Kenny Golladay, who received just two snaps last week, to play a more prominent role.

The Giants will also be without defensive backs Aaron Robinson (appendectomy), Nick McCloud (hamstring), and Justin Layne (concussion), all of whom were declared out on Friday. New York elevated Fabian Moreau from the practice squad to provide depth.

The Giants' healthy scratch is defensive lineman Tomon Fox.

The Cowboys inactives are quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Michael GAllup, crnerback Nahshon Wright, safety Jayron KEarse, outside linebacker Luke Gifford, center Connor McGovern and tight end Dalton Schultz.

