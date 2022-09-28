NFC East Roundup: Eagles Look Unstoppable in Week 3 Win

Week 3 was NFC East Week as the four division opponents--Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders--paired up for an interesting weekend of football.

In short, the Eagles, who remain undefeated, look unstoppable right night, whereas the Commanders look lost.

The Philadelphia Eagles defense sacked former quarterback, now the Washington Commanders starter, a whopping nine times as the Eagles rolled to a dominating 24-8 win over their NFC East rivals.

The Commanders had no answers to slow down the Eagles defense, which in addition to the nine sacks, the most by any team this season, hit Wentz 17 times.

The Eagles exploded for all 24 of their points in the second quarter on three touchdown passes by quarterback Jalen Hurts to tight end Dallas Goedert and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and a 32-yard field goal by kicker Jake Elliott.

Smith finished with a whopping 169 receiving yards on eight catches (out of 12 pass targets), including a long of 45 yards. The Eagles scored on four out of five first-half possessions.

The defense, though, was the story. Philadelphia forced a fumble against Wentz to set up Elliott's field goal for the second quarter's first points of the game. Brandon Graham led the team with five quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks on the day and was one of four Eagles defenders to record at least 1.5 sacks.

Washington's only points came in the fourth quarter. The first points came on a safety when Eagles running back Boston Scott was tackled in the end zone by Daron Payne for a safety. The remaining points came on a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Antonio Gibson, the 2-point conversion attempt failing.

Hurts finished 22 of 35 for 340 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Wentz finished 25 of 43 for 211 yards.

The Eagles (3-0) host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who topped the Chargers, next week. Washington (1-2) will pay a visit to the Dallas Cowboys (2-1), who beat the Giants 23-16 on Monday night.

The New York Giants offensive line had few answers to thwart the Dallas Cowboys defensive front, which harassed quarterback Daniel Jones to the tune of five sacks and 12 quarterback pressures in a 23-16 loss on Monday Night Football.

Jones, under duress all night long, posted a 57.9 passer rating, having completed 20 of 37 pass attempts for 196 yards and one interception, but the numbers don't tell the entire story. Besides being let down by his blocking, which left him under pressure on 55.1 percent of his dropbacks, Jones's receiving targets had four drops in the game, including one big third-down conversion by receiver Kenny Golladay.

Speaking of receivers, Sterling Shepard, who was three games into a comeback from a torn Achilles, suffered a torn ACL on the Giants' final play from scrimmage. Shepard, who has been among the most consistent of the Giants receivers, was in the final year of his contract.

For the Cowboys, quarterback Cooper Rush, once with the Giants, continued his impressive showing in relief of the injured Dak Prescott. Rush finished 21 of 31 for 215 yards and one touchdown in the Cowboys' win.

Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, who was mainly lined up across from Giants rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal, recorded three of the Cowboys' five sacks on the evening.

The Giants will host the Chicago Bears, who beat the Houston Texans 23-20 last week, to close out a three-week home stretch. The Cowboys will host Washington, who lost to the Eagles last week.

Join the Giants Country Community