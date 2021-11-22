NFC East Standings Through Week 11: Eagles Getting Hot

Recapping the latest in the NFC East after 11 weeks of regular-season play. (Draft positions via Tankathon.)

Dallas Cowboys (7-3), 1st Place

Week 11: Kansas City 19, Dallas 9

The Dallas Cowboys turned the ball over three times, including two painful interceptions thrown by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as the Kansas City Chiefs handed them a 19-9 loss, the nine points being Dallas’ lowest point total of the season.

The Chiefs jumped out to an early 9-0 lead on a Travis Kelce 4-yard touchdown run and a 37-yard Harrison Butker field goal set up by the first of the Cowboys' three turnovers on the afternoon.

Prescott’s two interceptions proved to be costly, the first one coming with 15 seconds left in the first half and the Cowboys on the Chiefs’ 28-yard line and the second coming with one minute to go in the game after again reaching the Chiefs’ 20-yard line.

Prescott, who was without receiver Amari Cooper (COVID-19) and who lost CeeDee Lamb to a concussion in the game, was sacked five times by the Chiefs defense, with 3.5 of those sacks coming from defensive lineman Chris Jones.

This was also just the second game this season (and the first time since Week 2 against the Chargers) in which Prescott failed to throw for a touchdown, the Cowboys scoring consisting of three field goals by Greg Zuerlein.

The Chiefs defense also held the Cowboys running duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to a combined 82 yards on 16 carries, with one Pollard rush accounting for 31 of those 82 gross rushing yards.

Although the Cowboys still hold control of first place in the NFC East, they have now lost two of their last three games by at least two scores, falling to 7-3 on the year, and are 2-2 since their Week 7 bye.

Up Next: Las Vegas Raiders

First-round Draft Position: No. 28

Philadelphia Eagles (5-6), 2nd Place

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for three touchdowns, including back-to-back touchdown runs of 1- and 3-yards to give his team a 14-0 lead over the New Orleans Saints that they'd never relinquish in a 40-29 win.

Philadelphia, winners of their last two in a row, has now outscored its last two opponents 70-42, posting convincing wins. The Eagles' latest victory also featured four field goals from kicker Jake Elliott: one from 50-yards away and a huge 51-yard, pick-6 play by cornerback Darius Slay off a Trevor Siemian pass to close out the first half and give the Eagles a comfortable 27-7 lead.

The Saints, who have lost their last three in a row, managed one score in the first half, that coming off an 18-yard touchdown catch by tight end Adam Trautman from Siemian. The Saints were quiet scoring-wise until the fourth quarter when they posted 15 unanswered points to make it a 33-22 game but Hurts' final touchdown run gave the Eagles some additional breathing space for the win.

Hurts finished the game with 69 yards on 18 carries and the three rushing touchdowns as the Eagles ground game was no match for the Saints defense. Philadelphia finished with an eye-popping 242 rushing yards on 50 carries.

Siemian, playing for the injured Jameis Winston, finished 22 of 40 for 214 yards and three touchdowns. He also had two interceptions.

Up Next: at New York Giants

First-round Draft Positions: No. 8 (via Miami), No. 11, No. 16 (via Indianapolis)

Week 11: Washington 27, Carolina 21

Kicker Joey Slye's two fourth-quarter field goals of 36 and 21 yards broke a 21-21 tie with the Carolina Panthers to give the Washington Football Team a 27-21 victory.

Washington and the Panthers played this one closely, with both teams reaching a 14-14 tie at the half. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke of the Football team threw for three touchdowns, including a 12-yarder to receiver Terry McLaurin as time expired in the first half to knot the score up.

Then a 4-yard score to DeAndre Carter on the Football Team's opening drive of the third quarter to give his team the 21-14 lead.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, back for his second engagement with the team that made him their first-round draft pick in 2011, had a strong showing. Newton completed 21 of 27 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, including a 27-yarder to running back Christian McCaffery early in the fourth quarter to tie the game 21-21.

Newton, whose other touchdown pass went to receiver D.J. Moore, also rushed for 46 yards on ten carries with one rushing touchdown in the game.

The Football Team's win marked a triumphant return to Carolina by head coach Ron Rivera, who served as the Panthers head coach from 2011-2019.

Up Next: Seattle Seahawks

First-round Draft Position: No. 10

New York Giants (3-6), 4th Place

The Giants are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night to cap off the league's Week 11 action.

New York is coming off its bye week, and has won two of its last three games, including their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders and their Week 7 game against the Carolina Pa.

Giants at Tampa Bay:

Week 12 Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

First-round Draft Position: No. 6 (via Chicago), No. 7

