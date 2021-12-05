Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Week 13 Prediction

The Giants will try to stack back-to-back wins together for the first time this season.
Author:

It's pretty simple if you think about it.

The New York Giants need to turn their season from one in which it's been a case of moving one step forward only to take two steps back into one in which they're taking steps forward and not looking back.

They can do that starting this weekend against the Miami Dolphins, who have won their last four games. Last week, the Giants won an ugly-looking game against the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7. While no one will view that performance as a team that's about ready to knock on the door for a playoff berth, it did show some growth in a Giants team that didn't beat itself for a change.

Now it's time to take that next step, to string together solid showings in all three phases of the ball and continue that forward growth. Unfortunately, it won't be easy for the Giants, who continue to deal with an out-of-control injury bug that this week has claimed the services of starters quarterback Daniel Jones, cornerback Adoree' Jackson (quad), both declared out on Friday.

The Giants might also be without receivers Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad) and Sterling Shepard (quad), while two other starters--right tackle Nate Solder (elbow) and tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle)--will be game-time decisions.

Can the Giants finally take that all-important next step in their development as a team despite missing so much firepower? Here are my thoughts on why they will win, why they won't, and a prediction.

Why The Giants Will Win

The Giants defense has quietly been playing some solid ball of late. In the last five games (including the 30-point scoring rampage by Tampa Bay), the Giants defense has allowed an average of 15.2 points per game, generated 11 turnovers and 11 sacks, and held opposing quarterbacks a 58 percent completion rate.

No, the Giants won't have cornerback Adoree' Jackson this week, but you just know that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants to best his former team and will look to do so with some cleverly disguised coverage packages aimed at trying to confuse Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and force him into making some mistakes.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws the ball as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) defends in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Game Day

Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Week 13 Prediction

The Giants will try to stack back-to-back wins together for the first time this season.

just now
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in action agains the Carolina Panthers during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants at Miami Dolphins.

just now
Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) can not secure a pass as New York Giants defensive back Steven Parker (38) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Transactions

Giants Add DB Steven Parker to 53-man Roster

New York also elevates two from the practice squad ahead of their Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins.

15 hours ago

If they can mess with Tua and find a way to disrupt the Tua-Jaylen Waddle connection, that will give the Giants a big chance at winning.

Why The Giants Will Lose

Although the Giants have kept the same offensive system after firing Jason Garrett, the continued impact of the injuries on the lineup will test offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens' creativity and resiliency as a play-caller. Add to that a Dolphins defense that likes to blitz a lot and which will be facing a Giants offense featuring a quarterback in Mike Glennon who isn't exactly known for his mobility, and the Giants better hope the offensive line can form a human brick wall.

Defensively, the Giants run defense has had its struggles against the run, allowing opponents to rush for 100+ yards in seven games this season, and 200+ in two games, including last week's win against the Eagles, where Philadelphia gouged the Giants with inside zone reads.

If the Giants can't get the opposing run game under control to where they're forcing Tua and the offense into long-yardage situations, it could make for a more difficult afternoon.

Prediction

Nope, sorry. Still not picking the Giants this week regardless of the injury situation, which doesn't exactly help. While the team did make progress in not beating itself last week, the offense changes without Daniel Jones in there, which is a concern. And even if the plan is to get Saquon Barkley more involved (which I hope is the plan), unless that offensive line shows up and delivers the goods, I'm not sure how much longer the defense can be counted on to keep the Giants in these games.

Miami 24, Giants 17

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws the ball as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) defends in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Week 13 Prediction

just now
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in action agains the Carolina Panthers during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
Game Day

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

just now
Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) can not secure a pass as New York Giants defensive back Steven Parker (38) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add DB Steven Parker to 53-man Roster

15 hours ago
Jan 27, 2018; Mobile, AL, USA; General view of the Reese's center field logo during the 2018 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Draft

Five Senior Bowl Players Who Can Help the New York Giants

16 hours ago
USATSI_16427630_168386747_lowres
Game Day

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins: Keys to the Game

17 hours ago
Aug 20, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Changes Please" Edition

Dec 4, 2021
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Giants Unveil Lengthy, Final Injury Report Ahead of Week 13 Game vs. Dolphins

Dec 3, 2021
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) at the line of scrimmage in the first half against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Should Giants Exercise Daniel Jones's Fifth-year Option?

Dec 3, 2021