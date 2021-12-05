Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Week 13 Prediction

The Giants will try to stack back-to-back wins together for the first time this season.

It's pretty simple if you think about it.

The New York Giants need to turn their season from one in which it's been a case of moving one step forward only to take two steps back into one in which they're taking steps forward and not looking back.

They can do that starting this weekend against the Miami Dolphins, who have won their last four games. Last week, the Giants won an ugly-looking game against the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7. While no one will view that performance as a team that's about ready to knock on the door for a playoff berth, it did show some growth in a Giants team that didn't beat itself for a change.

Now it's time to take that next step, to string together solid showings in all three phases of the ball and continue that forward growth. Unfortunately, it won't be easy for the Giants, who continue to deal with an out-of-control injury bug that this week has claimed the services of starters quarterback Daniel Jones, cornerback Adoree' Jackson (quad), both declared out on Friday.

The Giants might also be without receivers Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad) and Sterling Shepard (quad), while two other starters--right tackle Nate Solder (elbow) and tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle)--will be game-time decisions.

Can the Giants finally take that all-important next step in their development as a team despite missing so much firepower? Here are my thoughts on why they will win, why they won't, and a prediction.

Why The Giants Will Win

The Giants defense has quietly been playing some solid ball of late. In the last five games (including the 30-point scoring rampage by Tampa Bay), the Giants defense has allowed an average of 15.2 points per game, generated 11 turnovers and 11 sacks, and held opposing quarterbacks a 58 percent completion rate.

No, the Giants won't have cornerback Adoree' Jackson this week, but you just know that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants to best his former team and will look to do so with some cleverly disguised coverage packages aimed at trying to confuse Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and force him into making some mistakes.

If they can mess with Tua and find a way to disrupt the Tua-Jaylen Waddle connection, that will give the Giants a big chance at winning.

Why The Giants Will Lose

Although the Giants have kept the same offensive system after firing Jason Garrett, the continued impact of the injuries on the lineup will test offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens' creativity and resiliency as a play-caller. Add to that a Dolphins defense that likes to blitz a lot and which will be facing a Giants offense featuring a quarterback in Mike Glennon who isn't exactly known for his mobility, and the Giants better hope the offensive line can form a human brick wall.

Defensively, the Giants run defense has had its struggles against the run, allowing opponents to rush for 100+ yards in seven games this season, and 200+ in two games, including last week's win against the Eagles, where Philadelphia gouged the Giants with inside zone reads.

If the Giants can't get the opposing run game under control to where they're forcing Tua and the offense into long-yardage situations, it could make for a more difficult afternoon.

Prediction

Nope, sorry. Still not picking the Giants this week regardless of the injury situation, which doesn't exactly help. While the team did make progress in not beating itself last week, the offense changes without Daniel Jones in there, which is a concern. And even if the plan is to get Saquon Barkley more involved (which I hope is the plan), unless that offensive line shows up and delivers the goods, I'm not sure how much longer the defense can be counted on to keep the Giants in these games.

Miami 24, Giants 17

