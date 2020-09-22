SI.com
Giants Add Linebacker Jermaine Grace to Practice Squad

Jackson Thompson

The Giants signed linebacker Jermaine Grace to their practice squad on Tuesday. To make room for Grace, the team released rookie offensive lineman Tyler Haycraft.

Grace, 6-1 and 223 pounds, was originally an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2017 signed by the Falcons. He has bounced around the league since, having stints with the Falcons (twice), Seattle, Colts, and Browns, the latter with whom he was in camp until being released on July 30. 

Grace didn't get a chance to finish his college career at Miami after allegations of his involvement in a luxury rental car scandal surfaced. Those allegations led to his dismissal from the school for having violated NCAA regulations. 

Rather than transfer, Grace declared for the 2017 draft after spending the 2016 season training. He was lauded for his speed coming out of college after having the second-fastest 40-yard dash time of any linebacker at the 2017 NFL scouting combine. 

However, his other measurables didn't sway teams enough to take a chance spending a draft pick on him, and he entered the league as an undrafted free agent in search of a home.

To make room for Grace, the Giants waived offensive lineman Tyler Haycraft, a former walk-on at Louisville whom they signed as an undrafted free agent this year. Haycraft spent the summer training at center and showed some flashes of intrigue, but the Giants have had a change of plans for now regarding his status. 

The Giants are believed to have one more practice squad opening after promoting defensive back Ryan Lewis to the 53-man roster following the placement of running back Saquon Barkley on injured reserve earlier on Tuesday.

