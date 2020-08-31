SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants Agree to Terms With Defensive Back Logan Ryan

Jackson Thompson

Logan Ryan is coming home.

The veteran defensive back and New Jersey native who played his high school (Eastern Regional HS in Vorhees Township) and college (Rutgers) football in the Garden State, has agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million deal to play for the Giants in 2020, a source confirms.

The NFL Network was first with the report. Ryan confirmed that he is joining the Giants via his Twitter account.

Ryan, who played with the Patriots from 2013-16 before joining the Titans for the last three seasons, reunites with Joe Judge, his special teams coordinator in New England, now the Giants head coach.

Ryan's skill set could allow him to fill in at nickel cornerback or free safety in place for Xavier McKinney, depending on where the coaches view him. 

Ryan, a former first-team All-American for Rutgers, spent that last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans for whom he started 45 games. He recorded four interceptions with 37 passes defended and 251 total tackles. 

He is coming off the best statistical season of his career in Tennessee with career-highs in interceptions, tackles, passes defensed.

Ryan, who played his first three seasons with the New England Patriots from 2013-16, was a major defensive contributor for the Patriots in their 2014 and 2016 Super Bowl championship seasons.

He started 40 games for the Patriots at cornerback and hauled in 13 interceptions with 41 passes defended and 243 total tackles.

As a member of the Titans, he intercepted quarterback Tom Brady's last pass as a Patriot, returning the ball for a touchdown in Tennessee's wildcard victory over New England back in January.

Ryan is projected to fill the void at free safety created with the broken foot injury suffered by rookie Xavier McKinney, who is expected to miss at least half the season while recovering. 

 Ryan, who has been working toward transitioning to safety, can fill the nickel back role as well and will allow for the Giants to proceed with exploring the unleashing of a three-safety set that will now feature Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, and Julian Love.

 

 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Dilemma: Stick with the Youth or Get an Established Veteran Cornerback?

The Giants appear to be still searching for options at cornerback. Could former Giant Prince Amukamara, the team’s first-round pick in 2011, be a low-cost, serviceable option?

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

10 Best Running Backs in New York Giants History

The Giants have had their share of excellent running backs in their long NFL history. Here is a ranking of their 10 best running backs, plus a few honorable mentions.

Brian Lokker

Five Giants Veterans Who Could Be on the Bubble

Time is running out to make a case of a roster spot. Could these five Giants veterans be in danger of losing theirs?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Biggest Questions Entering Final Week of Training Camp

Time is running out for the Giants to answer some pressing roster questions. How close are they at each unit? Read on.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 31, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor suffering a shoulder injury during the team's situational scrimmage on Sunday.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Practice Report: Blake Martinez, Darnay Holmes Return

The Giants are getting healthier as they wind down training camp, but there are still some questions they'll need to sort through in this last week of camp.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

LockedOn Giants: The Final Week of Training Camp

Your daily dose of New York Giants news and analysis.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Eli Penny Shares Wisdom Gained from NFL Greats

Giants full back Eli Penny playing in one of the most talented running back corps in the NFL, but his previous stint in Arizona has taught him to expect nothing less.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Add Cornerback Depth; Waive Javon Leake and Christian Angulo

The Giants added two cornerbacks to a very thin and underwhelming group.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

New York Giants 2020 Accolades Predictions

Giants Country's predictions for the team's top performers in 2020.

Jackson Thompson