Giants Agree to Terms With Defensive Back Logan Ryan

Logan Ryan is coming home.

The veteran defensive back and New Jersey native who played his high school (Eastern Regional HS in Vorhees Township) and college (Rutgers) football in the Garden State, has agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million deal to play for the Giants in 2020, a source confirms.

The NFL Network was first with the report. Ryan confirmed that he is joining the Giants via his Twitter account.

Ryan, who played with the Patriots from 2013-16 before joining the Titans for the last three seasons, reunites with Joe Judge, his special teams coordinator in New England, now the Giants head coach.

Ryan's skill set could allow him to fill in at nickel cornerback or free safety in place for Xavier McKinney, depending on where the coaches view him.

Ryan, a former first-team All-American for Rutgers, spent that last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans for whom he started 45 games. He recorded four interceptions with 37 passes defended and 251 total tackles.

He is coming off the best statistical season of his career in Tennessee with career-highs in interceptions, tackles, passes defensed.

Ryan, who played his first three seasons with the New England Patriots from 2013-16, was a major defensive contributor for the Patriots in their 2014 and 2016 Super Bowl championship seasons.

He started 40 games for the Patriots at cornerback and hauled in 13 interceptions with 41 passes defended and 243 total tackles.

As a member of the Titans, he intercepted quarterback Tom Brady's last pass as a Patriot, returning the ball for a touchdown in Tennessee's wildcard victory over New England back in January.

Ryan is projected to fill the void at free safety created with the broken foot injury suffered by rookie Xavier McKinney, who is expected to miss at least half the season while recovering.

Ryan, who has been working toward transitioning to safety, can fill the nickel back role as well and will allow for the Giants to proceed with exploring the unleashing of a three-safety set that will now feature Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, and Julian Love.