January 4, 2022
Giants Cut Ties with Offensive Tackle Isaiah Wilson

The Giants' low-risk, high reward gamble on the one-time first round draft pick didn't pan out.

The Isaiah Wilson project is over as the new York Giants released the former first-round draft pick by the Titans on Tuesday from their practice squad.

Wilson was the 29th overall pick in the 2020 draft but has had issues focusing on his craft. When he came to the Giants, he was reportedly overweight and in need of a lot of coaching to get his technique up to an NFL caliber.

The offensive line-strapped Giants hoped that Wilson, who didn't pan out with the Titans or the Dolphins, might come around and begin to take his craft seriously.

However, Wilson's work ethic apparently didn't impress the coaching staff, and offensive line coach Rob Sale last week let it be known that he wasn't happy with the effort Wilson was giving the team.

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
Play
"Be dependable," Sale said when asked what Wilson needed to show the coaching staff to earn playoff time. "Everybody likes somebody you can count on to be dependable."

It also spoke volumes that the Giants, who are paper-thin at offensive tackle these days after losing Matt Peart to a torn ACL and Korey Cunningham dealing with COVID, that the Giants did not elevate Wilson from the practice squad to provide depth.

The Giants also waived tight end Chris Myarick, who appeared in eight games with three starts for them this year and had three receptions for 17 yards.

