Giants Designate DB Adrian Colbert for Return from IR

Colbert can also provide help on the Giants punt coverage team, which has struggled of late.

The Giants have designated defensive back Adrian Colbert for return from injured reserve.

Colbert, primarily a safety, was placed on IR with a shoulder injury on November 3. He had appeared in three games with two starts and had ten tackles before his season came to a halt.

Colbert can also play gunner on special teams, and it's projected that he may fill that role for New York, who waived defensive back Brandon Williams, one of the team's gunners of recent weeks, Tuesday. The Giants have yet to fill that spot, as it's presumed that Colbert if he's physically ready, will be that guy.

The Giants' punt coverage team has struggled in recent weeks, allowing a blocked punt and some big returns. The unit has also struggled with downing punts inside the 10-yard line, something it did a solid job earlier in the year.

New York is currently missing its best gunner, Cody Core, who suffered a torn Achilles during training camp and was placed on injured reserve. Their other top gunner from last season, cornerback Antonio Hamilton, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

Colbert spent two years with the 49ers, who picked him in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. Last season, he was with Miami, who signed him on November 20.

The Dolphins released Colbert on August 16, 2020, and the Chiefs signed him on August. 22. The Chiefs then released him as part of the final roster cuts on September 5, and he was awarded off waivers to the Giants the next day.

Colbert has a 21-day window to return to the active roster.