Giants Place OLB Oshane Ximines on Injured Reserve

New York Giants second-year edge rusher Oshane Ximines has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Ximines had to come out of last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a shoulder injury. He didn't practice all week, and with him now having been placed on injured reserve, he must miss the next three games.

Ximines, a third-round pick out of Old Dominion in 2019, has had a quiet start to his second season. After tallying 25 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and nine quarterback hits as a rookie last year, Ximines has only managed five tackles, no sacks, and three quarterback hits four games into 2020.

For Ximines, this weekend's game will be the first he's missed in his NFL career, and the first time he has missed a football game in general dating back to redshirt freshman season at Old Dominion in 2014.

With Kyler Fackrell (neck) listed as questionable for Sunday, veteran Markus Golden figures to see an increased workload over the next few weeks. Golden, the Giants' leader in sacks last year with 10, has seen his snap counts drastically reduced from a year ago, getting on the field for only 24.75% of defensive snaps this season.

By moving Ximines to injured reserve, the Giants could be planning to fill the vacancy with inside linebacker David Mayo, who on Thursday was officially designated to return from the injured reserve list after starting the season there while recovering from knee surgery.

Mayo was solid in run support for the Giants last season, something they hope to solidify even more this year.

In other Giants Week 5 injury news, defensive back Jabrill Peppers was also listed as questionable with the low ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers that sidelined him last week against the Rams.

However, there is optimism that Peppers will be available to play on Sunday, though whether he can take on a full workload remains to be seen.

Defensive back Adrian Colbert (neck) is also listed as questionable for the Giants.